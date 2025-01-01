$11,950+ tax & licensing
2010 Ford F-150
XLT
Location
Khyber Motors Ltd.
90 Kennedy Road South, Brampton, ON L6W 3E7
416-828-2144
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 235,111 KM
Vehicle Description
2010 Ford F-150 XLT 4x4 4.6L Crew Cab with 235,111 original kilometers. Powered by the reliable 4.6L V8. Beautiful Black on Beige interior. 22 Service records (see carfax below). Equipped with side steps, drivers lumbar support, and 6-Passenger seating. Ehicle runs and drives good, comes Certified with our 2 year power train warranty.
Carfax Clean Link Below, copy and paste:
https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=oKKhYn6wMi3imYRxzIp3rRc0TsTd+VqT
All-In Price (CERTIFICATION & WARRANTY INCLUDED)
$11,950 +Just Plus Tax and Licensing
No Hidden Charges or Extra Fees
Taxes and licensing not included in the price
For more HD images please visit khybermotors.com
2 Year Powertrain Warranty Covers:
1) Engine
2) Transmission
3) Head Gasket
4) Transaxle/Differential
5) Seals & Gaskets
Unlimited Kilometres, $1,000 Per Claim, $100 Deductible, $75 Activation fee.
Khyber Motors LTD Family Owned & Operated SINCE 2005
90 Kennedy Road South
Brampton ON L6W3E7
Member of OMVIC and UCDA
Buy with Confidence!
Buy with Full Disclosure!
Monday-Friday 9:00AM - 8:00PM
Saturday 10:00AM - 6:00PM
Sunday 11:00AM - 5:00PM
To see more of our vehicles please visit Khybermotors.com
Khyber Motors Ltd.
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Alternate Numbers647-927-5252
