2010 Ford F-150

244,639 KM

Details Description Features

$11,950

+ tax & licensing
$11,950

+ taxes & licensing

Khyber Motors Ltd.

647-927-5252

2010 Ford F-150

2010 Ford F-150

CrewCrew

2010 Ford F-150

CrewCrew

Location

Khyber Motors Ltd.

90 Kennedy Road South, Brampton, ON L6W 3E7

647-927-5252

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$11,950

+ taxes & licensing

244,639KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7629808
  • Stock #: D35264

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # D35264
  • Mileage 244,639 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 Ford F-150 XLT 4X4, 5.4L 8CYL, Engine is smooth, Carfax Clean, Air Conditioning and back-up camera not working.

CarFax Report: Copy and paste link below:

https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=bxRnOnu9n1ZsuctDRgjIXe47tPn4yHmv
All-In Price (CERTIFICATION & WARRANTY INCLUDED)
$11,950
+Just Plus Tax and Licensing
No Hidden Charges or Extra Fees
Taxes and licensing not included in the price
IF AD IS UP VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE
TO SEE MORE PICTURES PLEASE VISIT KHYBERMOTORS.COM AND CLICK ON INVENTORY
2 Year Powertrain Warranty Covers:
1) Engine
2) Transmission
3) Head Gasket
4) Transaxle/Differential
2 Years, Unlimited kilometers, ($1,000 Per Claim)
WARRANTY IS INCLUDED IN THE PRICE

Khyber Motors LTD SINCE 2005
Member of OMVIC and UCDA
Buy with Confidence!
Buy with Full Disclosure!
Family Owned & Operated Business
By Appointment Only due to City Bylaw
Monday-Friday 9:00AM - 6:00PM
Saturday 10:00AM - 5:00PM
Sunday By Appointment Only call (647)-927-5252
To see more of our vehicles please visit Khybermotors.com

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Cup Holder
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Digital clock
MEMORY SEAT
Passenger Airbag
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Entertainment System
Heated Exterior Mirrors

