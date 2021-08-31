Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Ford F-150

205,800 KM

Details Description Features

$14,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$14,990

+ taxes & licensing

Car Town Motors

416-509-3058

Contact Seller
2010 Ford F-150

2010 Ford F-150

XLT

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Car Town Motors

164 Queen St W, Brampton, ON L6X 1A7

416-509-3058

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,990

+ taxes & licensing

205,800KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7953947
  • VIN: 1FTFW1EV3AFC79803

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 205,800 KM

Vehicle Description

DESCRIPTION

New Arrival Ford F150 2010 Super Crew Cab.

, extra clean, very well kept, clean carproof,8 cylinders 5.4 engine, XLT package with step bar, ,, soft tonneau cover and more. Runs and drive like new. Comes certified at no additional cost. Tax and licencing fee not included in the price.

Financing and extended warranty available.

For more details please call us at 416 509 3058

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Car Town Motors

2010 GMC Truck SL
 144,300 KM
$16,990 + tax & lic
2010 Ford F-150 XLT
 205,800 KM
$14,990 + tax & lic
2013 Honda Civic LX
 199,212 KM
$8,490 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Car Town Motors

Car Town Motors

Car Town Motors

Brampton

164 Queen St W, Brampton, ON L6X 1A7

Call Dealer

416-509-XXXX

(click to show)

416-509-3058

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory