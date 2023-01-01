Menu
2010 Ford F-150

277,725 KM

Details Features

$7,499

+ tax & licensing
$7,499

+ taxes & licensing

WMZ Auto Sales

416-817-6764

2010 Ford F-150

2010 Ford F-150

2010 Ford F-150

Location

WMZ Auto Sales

6 Rutherford Road, Brampton, ON L6W 3J1

416-817-6764

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,499

+ taxes & licensing

277,725KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9461281
  VIN: 1FTEX1E80AFD27521

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 277,725 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Conventional Spare Tire

WMZ Auto Sales

WMZ Auto Sales

6 Rutherford Road, Brampton, ON L6W 3J1

