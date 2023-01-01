2010 Ford F-150

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,499 + taxes & licensing 2 7 7 , 7 2 5 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9461281

9461281 VIN: 1FTEX1E80AFD27521

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 277,725 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Interior Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.