2010 Ford F-150

238,494 KM

Details Features

$9,999

+ tax & licensing
$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

WMZ Auto Sales

416-817-6764

2010 Ford F-150

2010 Ford F-150

2010 Ford F-150

Location

WMZ Auto Sales

6 Rutherford Road, Brampton, ON L6W 3J1

416-817-6764

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

238,494KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9529957
  VIN: 1FTFW1CV8AFC20071

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 238,494 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Automatic Headlights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email WMZ Auto Sales

WMZ Auto Sales

WMZ Auto Sales

6 Rutherford Road, Brampton, ON L6W 3J1

416-817-XXXX

416-817-6764

Alternate Numbers
905-455-2121
