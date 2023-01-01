$9,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$9,999
+ taxes & licensing
WMZ Auto Sales
416-817-6764
2010 Ford F-150
2010 Ford F-150
Location
WMZ Auto Sales
6 Rutherford Road, Brampton, ON L6W 3J1
416-817-6764
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$9,999
+ taxes & licensing
238,494KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9529957
- VIN: 1FTFW1CV8AFC20071
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 238,494 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Automatic Headlights
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From WMZ Auto Sales
WMZ Auto Sales
6 Rutherford Road, Brampton, ON L6W 3J1