2010 Ford F-150

277,725 KM

Details Description Features

$6,499

+ tax & licensing
$6,499

+ taxes & licensing

WMZ Auto Sales

416-817-6764

2010 Ford F-150

2010 Ford F-150

2010 Ford F-150

Location

WMZ Auto Sales

6 Rutherford Road, Brampton, ON L6W 3J1

416-817-6764

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,499

+ taxes & licensing

277,725KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9733810
  VIN: 1FTEX1E80AFD27521

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Grey
  Body Style Pickup Truck
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Doors 2-door
  Mileage 277,725 KM

Vehicle Description

4.8L 4X4 LOCKING TOOL BOX, RUNS GREAT. DUAL EXIT EXHAUST. SOLID POWERTRAIN BODY NEEDS SOME LOVE. 

SOLD ASIS due to body however we can Certify for an additional $1,000 to cover body work. 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

WMZ Auto Sales

WMZ Auto Sales

6 Rutherford Road, Brampton, ON L6W 3J1

416-817-XXXX

416-817-6764

905-455-2121
