2010 Ford F-150
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
277,725KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9733810
- VIN: 1FTEX1E80AFD27521
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 277,725 KM
Vehicle Description
4.8L 4X4 LOCKING TOOL BOX, RUNS GREAT. DUAL EXIT EXHAUST. SOLID POWERTRAIN BODY NEEDS SOME LOVE.
SOLD ASIS due to body however we can Certify for an additional $1,000 to cover body work.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
