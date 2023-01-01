Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Ford F-150

238,494 KM

Details Description Features

$9,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

WMZ Auto Sales

416-817-6764

Contact Seller
2010 Ford F-150

2010 Ford F-150

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Ford F-150

Location

WMZ Auto Sales

6 Rutherford Road, Brampton, ON L6W 3J1

416-817-6764

  1. 1681487894
  2. 1681487901
  3. 1681487907
  4. 1681487914
  5. 1681487920
  6. 1681487925
  7. 1681487933
  8. 1681487939
  9. 1681487946
  10. 1681487953
  11. 1681487959
  12. 1681487965
  13. 1681487972
  14. 1681487978
  15. 1681487984
  16. 1681487991
  17. 1681487997
  18. 1681488004
  19. 1681488010
  20. 1681488015
  21. 1681488022
  22. 1681488028
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
238,494KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9835292
  • VIN: 1FTFW1CV8AFC20071

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 238,494 KM

Vehicle Description

VERY CLEAN MINIMAL RUST. NO RUST ON ROCKER PANELS, BLUETOOTH, COLOUR MATCHED LEER CAP, 5.4L 2WD. SOLD CERTIFIED 

Vehicle Features

Safety

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From WMZ Auto Sales

2011 Ford Transit Co...
 153 KM
$9,499 + tax & lic
2009 Chevrolet Expre...
 239 KM
$7,499 + tax & lic
2006 Nissan Titan SE...
 266,560 KM
$7,499 + tax & lic

Email WMZ Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
WMZ Auto Sales

WMZ Auto Sales

6 Rutherford Road, Brampton, ON L6W 3J1

Call Dealer

416-817-XXXX

(click to show)

416-817-6764

Alternate Numbers
905-455-2121
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory