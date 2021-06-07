Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Ford Focus

278,515 KM

Details Description Features

$2,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$2,950

+ taxes & licensing

Khyber Motors Ltd.

647-927-5252

Contact Seller
2010 Ford Focus

2010 Ford Focus

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Ford Focus

SE

Location

Khyber Motors Ltd.

90 Kennedy Road South, Brampton, ON L6W 3E7

647-927-5252

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$2,950

+ taxes & licensing

278,515KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7241375
  • Stock #: SE+Certified+2 Year Warranty

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # SE+Certified+2 Year Warranty
  • Mileage 278,515 KM

Vehicle Description

Certified+2 Year Power Train Warranty, Front Wheel Drive 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine, Air Conditioning not Working, Engine & Transmission Smooth, No Accident on Carfax, Carfax Clean.  

 

CarFax Report: Copy and paste link below:

 

https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=EyvEpwCPNQRu6Rku0Q%2fRyDx5VnRJViFo

All-In Price (CERTIFICATION & WARRANTY INCLUDED)

$2,950

+Just Plus Tax and Licensing

No Hidden Charges or Extra Fees

Taxes and licensing not included in the price

IF AD IS UP VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE

TO SEE MORE PICTURES PLEASE VISIT KHYBERMOTORS.COM AND CLICK ON INVENTORY

2 Year Powertrain Warranty Covers:

1) Engine

2) Transmission

3) Head Gasket

4) Transaxle/Differential

2 Years, Unlimited kilometers, ($1,000 Per Claim)

WARRANTY IS INCLUDED IN THE PRICE 

 

Khyber Motors LTD SINCE 2005

Member of OMVIC and UCDA

Buy with Confidence!

Buy with Full Disclosure!

Family Owned & Operated Business

By Appointment Only due to City Bylaw

Monday-Friday 9:00AM - 7:00PM

Saturday 10:00AM - 4:00PM

Sunday 11:00AM – 4:00PM

 

If you have any further questions please call (647)-927-5252 or email us at mohsamyou@hotmail.com

To see more of our vehicles please visit Khybermotors.com

Khyber Motors LTD

90 Kennedy road south Brampton L6W 3E7

Cell- (647)-927-5252

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Tire Pressure Monitor
Engine Immobilizer
Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Khyber Motors Ltd.

2004 Ford F-350 XLT
 217,855 KM
$16,950 + tax & lic
2007 Ford E350 XLT
 242,492 KM
$10,450 + tax & lic
2011 Ford F-150 XLT ...
 205,193 KM
$12,950 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Khyber Motors Ltd.

Khyber Motors Ltd.

Khyber Motors Ltd.

90 Kennedy Road South, Brampton, ON L6W 3E7

Call Dealer

647-927-XXXX

(click to show)

647-927-5252

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory