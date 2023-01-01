$13,950+ tax & licensing
2010 Ford Ranger
4WD SUPERCAB 126"
Location
Khyber Motors Ltd.
90 Kennedy Road South, Brampton, ON L6W 3E7
647-927-5252
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 217,135 KM
Vehicle Description
2010 Ford Ranger FX4 4.0L 6-Cylinder with 217,135km. Power windows, power locks, power mirrors, cruise control, and side steps. Certified comes with our 2 year power train warranty. Carfax copy and paste link below:
https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=JroB+126NuyUeike5Jr/VVbej1gzuKJt
All-In Price (CERTIFICATION & WARRANTY INCLUDED)
No Hidden Charges or Extra Fees
Taxes and licensing not included in the price
For more HD images please visit khybermotors.com
2 Year Powertrain Warranty Covers:
1) Engine
2) Transmission
3) Head Gasket
4) Transaxle/Differential
5) Seals & Gaskets
Unlimited Kilometres, $1,000 Per Claim, $100 Deductible, $75 Activation fee.
Khyber Motors LTD Family Owned & Operated SINCE 2005
Member of OMVIC and UCDA
Buy with Confidence!
Buy with Full Disclosure!
Monday-Friday 9:00AM - 8:00PM
Saturday 10:00AM - 6:00PM
Sunday 11:00AM - 5:00PM
To see more of our vehicles please visit Khybermotors.com
Vehicle Features
