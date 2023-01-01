Menu
<p>2010 Ford Ranger FX4 4.0L 6-Cylinder with 217,135km. Power windows, power locks, power mirrors, cruise control, and side steps. Certified comes with our 2 year power train warranty. Carfax copy and paste link below:</p> <p>https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=JroB+126NuyUeike5Jr/VVbej1gzuKJt</p> <p>All-In Price (CERTIFICATION & WARRANTY INCLUDED)</p> <p>$13,950</p> <p>+Just Plus Tax and Licensing</p> <p>No Hidden Charges or Extra Fees</p> <p>Taxes and licensing not included in the price</p> <p>For more HD images please visit khybermotors.com</p> <p>2 Year Powertrain Warranty Covers:</p> <p>1) Engine</p> <p>2) Transmission</p> <p>3) Head Gasket</p> <p>4) Transaxle/Differential</p> <p>5) Seals & Gaskets</p> <p>Unlimited Kilometres, $1,000 Per Claim, $100 Deductible, $75 Activation fee.</p> <p> </p> <p>Khyber Motors LTD Family Owned & Operated SINCE 2005</p> <p>90 Kennedy Road South</p> <p>Brampton ON L6W3E7</p> <p>(647)-927-5252</p> <p>Member of OMVIC and UCDA</p> <p>Buy with Confidence!</p> <p>Buy with Full Disclosure!</p> <p>Monday-Friday 9:00AM - 8:00PM</p> <p>Saturday 10:00AM - 6:00PM</p> <p>Sunday 11:00AM - 5:00PM </p> <p>To see more of our vehicles please visit Khybermotors.com</p> <p> </p>

2010 Ford Ranger

217,135 KM

$13,950

+ tax & licensing
2010 Ford Ranger

4WD SUPERCAB 126"

2010 Ford Ranger

4WD SUPERCAB 126"

Khyber Motors Ltd.

90 Kennedy Road South, Brampton, ON L6W 3E7

647-927-5252

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,950

+ taxes & licensing

217,135KM
Used

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 217,135 KM

2010 Ford Ranger FX4 4.0L 6-Cylinder with 217,135km. Power windows, power locks, power mirrors, cruise control, and side steps. Certified comes with our 2 year power train warranty. Carfax copy and paste link below:


https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=JroB+126NuyUeike5Jr/VVbej1gzuKJt


All-In Price (CERTIFICATION & WARRANTY INCLUDED)


$13,950


+Just Plus Tax and Licensing


No Hidden Charges or Extra Fees


Taxes and licensing not included in the price


For more HD images please visit khybermotors.com


2 Year Powertrain Warranty Covers:


1) Engine


2) Transmission


3) Head Gasket


4) Transaxle/Differential


5) Seals & Gaskets


Unlimited Kilometres, $1,000 Per Claim, $100 Deductible, $75 Activation fee.


 


Khyber Motors LTD Family Owned & Operated SINCE 2005


90 Kennedy Road South


Brampton ON L6W3E7


(647)-927-5252


Member of OMVIC and UCDA


Buy with Confidence!


Buy with Full Disclosure!


Monday-Friday 9:00AM - 8:00PM


Saturday 10:00AM - 6:00PM


Sunday 11:00AM - 5:00PM 


To see more of our vehicles please visit Khybermotors.com


 

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Digital clock

CD Player
Satellite Radio

Passenger Airbag

Cup Holder

Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag

Khyber Motors Ltd.

Khyber Motors Ltd.

90 Kennedy Road South, Brampton, ON L6W 3E7

647-927-5252

647-927-5252

416-828-2144
$13,950

+ taxes & licensing

Khyber Motors Ltd.

647-927-5252

2010 Ford Ranger