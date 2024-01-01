Menu
<p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: .0001pt; line-height: normal; tab-stops: 134.7pt; mso-layout-grid-align: none; text-autospace: none;><span lang=EN-CA style=font-size: 12.0pt; mso-ascii-font-family: Calibri; mso-hansi-font-family: Calibri; mso-bidi-font-family: Calibri; mso-ansi-language: EN-CA;>2010 Ford Ranger Sport Auto 4.0L with 92,094 original kilometers. Well kept, rust proofed over the years and runs strong. Certified and our 2 year powertrain warranty included.<span style=mso-spacerun: yes;>  </span>Carfax Clean Link Below, copy and paste:</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: .0001pt; line-height: normal; tab-stops: 134.7pt; mso-layout-grid-align: none; text-autospace: none;><span lang=EN-CA style=font-size: 12.0pt; mso-ascii-font-family: Calibri; mso-hansi-font-family: Calibri; mso-bidi-font-family: Calibri; mso-ansi-language: EN-CA;>https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=A9aqv2QCu5rWK0e2NHovUuL4yGDowWzV#service-history-section</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: .0001pt; line-height: normal; tab-stops: 134.7pt; mso-layout-grid-align: none; text-autospace: none;><span lang=EN-CA style=font-size: 12.0pt; mso-ascii-font-family: Calibri; mso-hansi-font-family: Calibri; mso-bidi-font-family: Calibri; mso-ansi-language: EN-CA;> </span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: .0001pt; line-height: normal; tab-stops: 134.7pt; mso-layout-grid-align: none; text-autospace: none;><span lang=EN-CA style=mso-ascii-font-family: Calibri; mso-hansi-font-family: Calibri; mso-bidi-font-family: Calibri; mso-ansi-language: EN-CA;>All-In Price (CERTIFICATION & WARRANTY INCLUDED)</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: .0001pt; line-height: normal; tab-stops: 134.7pt; mso-layout-grid-align: none; text-autospace: none;><span lang=EN-CA style=mso-ascii-font-family: Calibri; mso-hansi-font-family: Calibri; mso-bidi-font-family: Calibri; mso-ansi-language: EN-CA;>$15,950 +Just Plus Tax and Licensing</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: .0001pt; line-height: normal; tab-stops: 134.7pt; mso-layout-grid-align: none; text-autospace: none;><span lang=EN-CA style=mso-ascii-font-family: Calibri; mso-hansi-font-family: Calibri; mso-bidi-font-family: Calibri; mso-ansi-language: EN-CA;>No Hidden Charges or Extra Fees</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: .0001pt; line-height: normal; tab-stops: 134.7pt; mso-layout-grid-align: none; text-autospace: none;><span lang=EN-CA style=mso-ascii-font-family: Calibri; mso-hansi-font-family: Calibri; mso-bidi-font-family: Calibri; mso-ansi-language: EN-CA;>Taxes and licensing not included in the price</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: .0001pt; line-height: normal; tab-stops: 134.7pt; mso-layout-grid-align: none; text-autospace: none;><span lang=EN-CA style=font-size: 12.0pt; mso-ascii-font-family: Calibri; mso-hansi-font-family: Calibri; mso-bidi-font-family: Calibri; mso-ansi-language: EN-CA;>For more HD images please visit khybermotors.com</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: .0001pt; line-height: normal; tab-stops: 134.7pt; mso-layout-grid-align: none; text-autospace: none;><span lang=EN-CA style=mso-ascii-font-family: Calibri; mso-hansi-font-family: Calibri; mso-bidi-font-family: Calibri; mso-ansi-language: EN-CA;>2 Year Powertrain Warranty Covers:</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: .0001pt; line-height: normal; tab-stops: 134.7pt; mso-layout-grid-align: none; text-autospace: none;><span lang=EN-CA style=mso-ascii-font-family: Calibri; mso-hansi-font-family: Calibri; mso-bidi-font-family: Calibri; mso-ansi-language: EN-CA;>1) Engine</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: .0001pt; line-height: normal; tab-stops: 134.7pt; mso-layout-grid-align: none; text-autospace: none;><span lang=EN-CA style=mso-ascii-font-family: Calibri; mso-hansi-font-family: Calibri; mso-bidi-font-family: Calibri; mso-ansi-language: EN-CA;>2) Transmission</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: .0001pt; line-height: normal; tab-stops: 134.7pt; mso-layout-grid-align: none; text-autospace: none;><span lang=EN-CA style=mso-ascii-font-family: Calibri; mso-hansi-font-family: Calibri; mso-bidi-font-family: Calibri; mso-ansi-language: EN-CA;>3) Head Gasket</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: .0001pt; line-height: normal; tab-stops: 134.7pt; mso-layout-grid-align: none; text-autospace: none;><span lang=EN-CA style=mso-ascii-font-family: Calibri; mso-hansi-font-family: Calibri; mso-bidi-font-family: Calibri; mso-ansi-language: EN-CA;>4) Transaxle/Differential</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: .0001pt; line-height: normal; tab-stops: 134.7pt; mso-layout-grid-align: none; text-autospace: none;><span lang=EN-CA style=mso-ascii-font-family: Calibri; mso-hansi-font-family: Calibri; mso-bidi-font-family: Calibri; mso-ansi-language: EN-CA;>5) Seals & Gaskets</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: .0001pt; line-height: normal; tab-stops: 134.7pt; mso-layout-grid-align: none; text-autospace: none;><span lang=EN-CA style=mso-ascii-font-family: Calibri; mso-hansi-font-family: Calibri; mso-bidi-font-family: Calibri; mso-ansi-language: EN-CA;>Unlimited Kilometres, $1,000 Per Claim, $100 Deductible, $75 Activation fee.</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: .0001pt; line-height: normal; tab-stops: 134.7pt; mso-layout-grid-align: none; text-autospace: none;><span lang=EN-CA style=mso-ascii-font-family: Calibri; mso-hansi-font-family: Calibri; mso-bidi-font-family: Calibri; mso-ansi-language: EN-CA;> </span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: .0001pt; line-height: normal; tab-stops: 134.7pt; mso-layout-grid-align: none; text-autospace: none;><span lang=EN-CA style=mso-ascii-font-family: Calibri; mso-hansi-font-family: Calibri; mso-bidi-font-family: Calibri; mso-ansi-language: EN-CA;>Khyber Motors LTD Family Owned & Operated SINCE 2005</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: .0001pt; line-height: normal; tab-stops: 134.7pt; mso-layout-grid-align: none; text-autospace: none;><span lang=EN-CA style=mso-ascii-font-family: Calibri; mso-hansi-font-family: Calibri; mso-bidi-font-family: Calibri; mso-ansi-language: EN-CA;>90 Kennedy Road South</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: .0001pt; line-height: normal; tab-stops: 134.7pt; mso-layout-grid-align: none; text-autospace: none;><span lang=EN-CA style=mso-ascii-font-family: Calibri; mso-hansi-font-family: Calibri; mso-bidi-font-family: Calibri; mso-ansi-language: EN-CA;>Brampton ON L6W3E7</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: .0001pt; line-height: normal; tab-stops: 134.7pt; mso-layout-grid-align: none; text-autospace: none;><span lang=EN-CA style=mso-ascii-font-family: Calibri; mso-hansi-font-family: Calibri; mso-bidi-font-family: Calibri; mso-ansi-language: EN-CA;>(647)-927-5252</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: .0001pt; line-height: normal; tab-stops: 134.7pt; mso-layout-grid-align: none; text-autospace: none;><span lang=EN-CA style=mso-ascii-font-family: Calibri; mso-hansi-font-family: Calibri; mso-bidi-font-family: Calibri; mso-ansi-language: EN-CA;>Member of OMVIC and UCDA</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: .0001pt; line-height: normal; tab-stops: 134.7pt; mso-layout-grid-align: none; text-autospace: none;><span lang=EN-CA style=mso-ascii-font-family: Calibri; mso-hansi-font-family: Calibri; mso-bidi-font-family: Calibri; mso-ansi-language: EN-CA;>Buy with Confidence!</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: .0001pt; line-height: normal; tab-stops: 134.7pt; mso-layout-grid-align: none; text-autospace: none;><span lang=EN-CA style=mso-ascii-font-family: Calibri; mso-hansi-font-family: Calibri; mso-bidi-font-family: Calibri; mso-ansi-language: EN-CA;>Buy with Full Disclosure!</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: .0001pt; line-height: normal; tab-stops: 134.7pt; mso-layout-grid-align: none; text-autospace: none;><span lang=EN-CA style=mso-ascii-font-family: Calibri; mso-hansi-font-family: Calibri; mso-bidi-font-family: Calibri; mso-ansi-language: EN-CA;>Monday-Friday 9:00AM - 8:00PM</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: .0001pt; line-height: normal; tab-stops: 134.7pt; mso-layout-grid-align: none; text-autospace: none;><span lang=EN-CA style=mso-ascii-font-family: Calibri; mso-hansi-font-family: Calibri; mso-bidi-font-family: Calibri; mso-ansi-language: EN-CA;>Saturday 10:00AM - 6:00PM</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: .0001pt; line-height: normal; tab-stops: 134.7pt; mso-layout-grid-align: none; text-autospace: none;><span lang=EN-CA style=mso-ascii-font-family: Calibri; mso-hansi-font-family: Calibri; mso-bidi-font-family: Calibri; mso-ansi-language: EN-CA;>Sunday 11:00AM - 5:00PM </span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: .0001pt; line-height: normal; tab-stops: 134.7pt; mso-layout-grid-align: none; text-autospace: none;><span lang=EN-CA style=mso-ascii-font-family: Calibri; mso-hansi-font-family: Calibri; mso-bidi-font-family: Calibri; mso-ansi-language: EN-CA;>To see more of our vehicles please visit Khybermotors.com</span></p>

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 92,094 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 Ford Ranger Sport Auto 4.0L with 92,094 original kilometers. Well kept, rust proofed over the years and runs strong. Certified and our 2 year powertrain warranty included.  Carfax Clean Link Below, copy and paste:

https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=A9aqv2QCu5rWK0e2NHovUuL4yGDowWzV#service-history-section

 

All-In Price (CERTIFICATION & WARRANTY INCLUDED)

$15,950 +Just Plus Tax and Licensing

No Hidden Charges or Extra Fees

Taxes and licensing not included in the price

For more HD images please visit khybermotors.com

2 Year Powertrain Warranty Covers:

1) Engine

2) Transmission

3) Head Gasket

4) Transaxle/Differential

5) Seals & Gaskets

Unlimited Kilometres, $1,000 Per Claim, $100 Deductible, $75 Activation fee.

 

Khyber Motors LTD Family Owned & Operated SINCE 2005

90 Kennedy Road South

Brampton ON L6W3E7

(647)-927-5252

Member of OMVIC and UCDA

Buy with Confidence!

Buy with Full Disclosure!

Monday-Friday 9:00AM - 8:00PM

Saturday 10:00AM - 6:00PM

Sunday 11:00AM - 5:00PM

To see more of our vehicles please visit Khybermotors.com

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Cloth Seats

Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Power Outlet

