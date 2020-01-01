Menu
2010 Ford Ranger

212,000 KM

Details Description Features

$6,995

+ tax & licensing
$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Empire Motorz

416-414-2625

SPORT

SPORT

Location

Empire Motorz

6 Hansen Rd S, Brampton, ON L6W 3H4

416-414-2625

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

212,000KM
Used
Fair Condition
  • Listing ID: 6282675
  • VIN: 1FTKR4EE8APA16880

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 212,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 Ford Ranger Sport, Automatic,5 Passenger, RWD, 4.0L Work Truck,

$6995+HST+Licensing, $495+HST for Safety Certificate ,

As per OMVIC regulations without safety certificate it will consider uncertified, non drivable.

We are certified Dealer, OMVIC Registered and Member of UCDA (Used Car Dealers Association).

No Hidden Fee or Charges, You pay what you see in ad.

Buy with confidence, feel free to call us for more information or visit us for test drive at

Empire Motorz Ltd ,

6 Hansen Rd South,

Brampton,L6W 3H4, ,

PHONE 416 414 2625

Mon-Fri 11:00 AM - 6:00 PM,

Saturday 11:00 AM - 5:00 PM

Sun Closed

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Air Conditioning
Power Steering
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Cloth Seats
Engine Immobilizer
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire

