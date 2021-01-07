Menu
2010 Ford Ranger

134,000 KM

Details Description Features

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Empire Motorz

416-414-2625

XL

Location

Empire Motorz

6 Hansen Rd S, Brampton, ON L6W 3H4

416-414-2625

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

134,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6445948
  • VIN: 1FTLR4EE7APA60955

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 134,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 Ford Ranger, Automatic, RWD, 4.0L Work Truck,

7995 +HST +LICENSING(PLATES,STICKER),

$495+ HST FOR Safety Certification,

Financing from 4.99% (O.A.C.),

We are certified Dealer,OMVIC Registered and Member of UCDA (Used Car Dealers Association).

No Hidden Fee or Charges,You pay what you see in ad.

Buy with confidence,feel free to call us for more information or visit us for test drive at

Empire Motorz Ltd,,

6 Hansen Rd South,Brampton,L6W 3H4, 

PHONE 416 414 2625

Mon-Fri 11:00 AM - 6:00 PM,

Saturday 11:00 AM - 5:00 PM

Sun Closed

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Air Conditioning
Power Steering
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Alloy Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Steel Wheels
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Engine Immobilizer
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire

