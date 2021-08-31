Menu
2010 GMC Truck

144,300 KM

Details Description Features

Car Town Motors

416-509-3058

SL

Location

164 Queen St W, Brampton, ON L6X 1A7

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

144,300KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7953956
  • VIN: 3GTRKUEA3AG298972

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 144,300 KM

Vehicle Description

DESCRIPTION

2010 GMC Sierra 1500 4WD Crew Cab

!!! IN STOCK !!!

This 2010 GMC Sierra 1500 is in great condition and features , cruise control, and much more.

Need more information about the car or want to book a test drive, please call us at 416-509-3058

*** THIS VEHICLE IS CERTIFIED AND READY TO GO *** VEHICLE PRICE PLUS LICENSING FEE *** THERE ARE NO HIDDEN FEES *** VEHICLE PREVIOUS HISTORY AVAILABLE *** IF THERE ARE ANY QUESTIONS OR CONCERNS, FEEL FREE TO CONTACT US AT 416-509-3058 OR EMAIL US AT sales@cartownmotors.ca *** 

Car Town Motors

Brampton Location:

164 Queens Street W Brampton ON, L6X 1A7

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Automatic Headlights

Car Town Motors

Car Town Motors

Brampton

164 Queen St W, Brampton, ON L6X 1A7

