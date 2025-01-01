$7,500+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2010 Honda Accord
EX-L
2010 Honda Accord
EX-L
Location
Hansen Truck and Car Sales
5 Hansen Rd., Brampton, ON L6W 3H6
905-463-0928
$7,500
+ taxes & licensing
Used
241,000KM
VIN 1HGCP2F82AA802080
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 241,000 KM
Vehicle Description
THE 2010 HONDA ACORD EXL TRIM HAS HEATED AND LEATHER SEATS, A SUNROOF, NO RUST, GOOD IN CONDITION, COMES CERTIFIED AND HAS A 90-DAY BUMPER-TO-BUMPER SHOP WARRANTY.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Seating
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Sun/Moonroof
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Hansen Truck and Car Sales
2011 Acura TL w/Tech Pkg 207,000 KM $9,900 + tax & lic
2014 Hyundai Elantra 4DR SDN AUTO GL 101,500 KM $8,999 + tax & lic
2012 Mazda MAZDA3 GX 179,000 KM $6,300 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Hansen Truck and Car Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Hansen Truck and Car Sales
5 Hansen Rd., Brampton, ON L6W 3H6
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-463-XXXX(click to show)
905-463-0928
Alternate Numbers647-401-6131
$7,500
+ taxes & licensing>
Hansen Truck and Car Sales
905-463-0928
2010 Honda Accord