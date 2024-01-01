$8,599+ tax & licensing
2010 Honda Civic
4dr Auto DX-G
2010 Honda Civic
4dr Auto DX-G
Location
Hansen Truck and Car Sales
5 Hansen Rd., Brampton, ON L6W 3H6
905-463-0928
Certified
$8,599
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey - Light
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 213,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and affordable sedan? Look no further than this 2010 Honda Civic 4dr Auto DX-G from Hansen Truck and Car Sales. This sleek white sedan with a light grey interior is ready to take you wherever you need to go. You'll enjoy a comfortable and economical ride with its fuel-efficient 4-cylinder engine and smooth automatic transmission.
This Civic is packed with features that make it a great value. You'll stay comfortable with air conditioning, power windows, and mirrors, and stay safe with anti-lock brakes, driver and passenger airbags, and side airbags. The convenience of cruise control and keyless entry add to the overall value of this well-maintained vehicle.
This Honda Civic has 213,000km on the odometer, but it's still in great shape and ready for many more miles. Don't miss out on this great opportunity to own a reliable, affordable sedan from Hansen Truck and Car Sales.
Here are five features that really add sizzle:
- Alloy Wheels: Get that sleek, stylish look.
- Winter Tires: Stay safe and confident on Canadian roads, no matter the weather.
- DVD / Entertainment: Keep the whole family entertained on long drives.
- Spoiler: Adds a touch of sportiness and style.
- Keyless Entry: Effortlessly unlock your car and get on with your day.
- COMES CERTIFIED AND 90-DAY BUMPER-TO-BUMPER SHOP WARRANTY...
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Exterior
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Convenience
Hansen Truck and Car Sales
