<p>Looking for a reliable and affordable sedan? Look no further than this 2010 Honda Civic 4dr Auto DX-G from Hansen Truck and Car Sales. This sleek white sedan with a light grey interior is ready to take you wherever you need to go. Youll enjoy a comfortable and economical ride with its fuel-efficient 4-cylinder engine and smooth automatic transmission.</p><p>This Civic is packed with features that make it a great value. Youll stay comfortable with air conditioning, power windows, and mirrors, and stay safe with anti-lock brakes, driver and passenger airbags, and side airbags. The convenience of cruise control and keyless entry add to the overall value of this well-maintained vehicle.</p><p>This Honda Civic has 213,000km on the odometer, but its still in great shape and ready for many more miles. Dont miss out on this great opportunity to own a reliable, affordable sedan from Hansen Truck and Car Sales.</p><p><strong>Here are five features that really add sizzle:</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Alloy Wheels:</strong> Get that sleek, stylish look.</li><li><strong>Winter Tires:</strong> Stay safe and confident on Canadian roads, no matter the weather.</li><li><strong>DVD / Entertainment:</strong> Keep the whole family entertained on long drives.</li><li><strong>Spoiler:</strong> Adds a touch of sportiness and style.</li><li><strong>Keyless Entry:</strong> Effortlessly unlock your car and get on with your day. </li><li>COMES CERTIFIED AND 90-DAY BUMPER-TO-BUMPER SHOP WARRANTY...</li></ul>

VIN 2HGFA1F40AH015135

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 213,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Winter Tires
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
DVD / Entertainment
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

