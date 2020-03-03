Menu
2010 Honda Civic

4dr Man DX-G | STEAL FOR THE PRICE |

2010 Honda Civic

4dr Man DX-G | STEAL FOR THE PRICE |

Location

Family Honda

4 Maritime Ontario Blvd., Brampton, ON L6S 0C2

1-877-448-2399

$3,500

+ taxes & licensing

  • 268,020KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4714587
  • Stock #: 046841T
  • VIN: 2HGFA1E40AH046841
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

GOOD CONDITION! ONLY 1 OWNER! Won't last long so hurry in for a test drive today! Features include: Multi-functional audio system, cruise control, Heat/AC and so much more! Safety it yourself and SAVE Program! OMVIC requires us to include this disclaimer with all as is vehicles. This vehicle is being sold as-is, unfit, and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

