Menu
Account
Sign In

2010 Honda Civic

Sport

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Honda Civic

Sport

Location

Hansen Truck and Car Sales

5 Hansen Rd., Brampton, ON L6W 3H6

905-463-0928

Contact Seller

$6,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 184,000KM
  • Used
  • Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4897959
  • Stock #: CVB9
  • VIN: 2HGFA1F68AH031696
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

2010 CIVIC SPORTS MODEL AUTAMATIC TRANI SUNROOF-ALLOY WHEELS COMES CERTIFIED, HST & LICENSING WILL APPLY.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Hansen Truck and Car Sales

2010 Honda Civic Sport
 184,000 KM
$6,900 + tax & lic
2014 Honda Civic Tou...
 129,600 KM
$10,400 + tax & lic
2012 Mitsubishi Lanc...
 123,000 KM
$6,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Find out More

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Hansen Truck and Car Sales

Hansen Truck and Car Sales

5 Hansen Rd., Brampton, ON L6W 3H6

Quick Links
Directions Inventory

Call Dealer

905-463-XXXX

(click to show)

905-463-0928

Alternate Numbers
647-401-6131

Send A Message