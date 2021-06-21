Menu
2010 Honda Civic

182,000 KM

Details Description Features

$6,900

+ tax & licensing
$6,900

+ taxes & licensing

Hansen Truck and Car Sales

905-463-0928

2010 Honda Civic

2010 Honda Civic

EX-L

2010 Honda Civic

EX-L

Location

Hansen Truck and Car Sales

5 Hansen Rd., Brampton, ON L6W 3H6

905-463-0928

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,900

+ taxes & licensing

182,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 7366634
  • Stock #: CEXL8
  • VIN: 2HGFA1F07AH015470

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 182,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 CIVIC EXL- MODEL , LEATHER-SUNROOF-HEATED SEATS-MIRRORS-ALLOY WHEELS,COMES CERTIFIED,HST & LICENSING WILL APPLY.

Vehicle Features

LEATHER
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Sun/Moonroof

Hansen Truck and Car Sales

Hansen Truck and Car Sales

5 Hansen Rd., Brampton, ON L6W 3H6

905-463-0928

Alternate Numbers
647-401-6131
