2010 Honda Civic

159,000 KM

$8,499

+ tax & licensing
$8,499

+ taxes & licensing

Hansen Truck and Car Sales

905-463-0928

2010 Honda Civic

DX

5 Hansen Rd., Brampton, ON L6W 3H6

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

159,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 8495012
  • Stock #: NVJP9
  • VIN: 2HGFA1F22AH023574

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 159,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 CIVIC DX MODEL SILVER ON BEIGE INTERIOR, COMES CERTIFIED, HST & LICENSING WILL APPLY.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
CD Player
Wheel Covers

5 Hansen Rd., Brampton, ON L6W 3H6

