$8,499+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$8,499
+ taxes & licensing
Hansen Truck and Car Sales
905-463-0928
2010 Honda Civic
2010 Honda Civic
DX
Location
Hansen Truck and Car Sales
5 Hansen Rd., Brampton, ON L6W 3H6
905-463-0928
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$8,499
+ taxes & licensing
159,000KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 8495012
- Stock #: NVJP9
- VIN: 2HGFA1F22AH023574
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 159,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2010 CIVIC DX MODEL SILVER ON BEIGE INTERIOR, COMES CERTIFIED, HST & LICENSING WILL APPLY.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
CD Player
Wheel Covers
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Hansen Truck and Car Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Hansen Truck and Car Sales
5 Hansen Rd., Brampton, ON L6W 3H6