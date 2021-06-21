Menu
2010 Honda CR-V

153,862 KM

Details

$10,222

+ tax & licensing
$10,222

+ taxes & licensing

Brampton Auto Center

647-631-8755

2010 Honda CR-V

2010 Honda CR-V

EX-L,EX-L

2010 Honda CR-V

EX-L,EX-L

Location

Brampton Auto Center

69 Eastern Ave #206, Brampton, ON L6W 1X9

647-631-8755

$10,222

+ taxes & licensing

153,862KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7383563
  • Stock #: crv
  • VIN: 5J6RE4H78AL801982

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Polished Metal Metallic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # crv
  • Mileage 153,862 KM

Vehicle Description

Just traded in!2010 Honda Cr-v EX-L , 4WD , 2.4L , automatic transmission, ONLY 153863 KM.The vehicle is in MINT condition! No rust on body. Loaded with , Leather, Sunroof, Keyless entry, Power seat, BLUETOOTH, aftermarket touch screen display on dash, Heated seats, 4WD, tires have lots on tread, USB/AUX/CD and much more!*Safety Certified at no extra cost**Welcome to get vehicle checked by any mechanic before purchase**Disinfected, Sanitized and professionally detailed*All in price : $10,222 plus HST and LICENCE PLATES.Call to book an appointment : 647-631-8755Email : info@bramptonautocente.caBRAMPTON AUTO CENTER206 - 69 Eastern Avenue Brampton ON, L6W 1X9Brampton Auto Center, welcomes you! Family owned dealership located in the GTA. We take pride in our work. Customer service is our priority. Full disclosure with honesty. We are OMVIC registered and proud member of the UCDA. You are welcomed to get the vehicle checked by any mechanic before purchase, for quality assurance. Financing available for all types of credit! Good, bad or no credit. No problem! We will get you approved. Warranty options available for any year, make or model! Contact dealer for more details.

Brampton Auto Center

Brampton Auto Center

69 Eastern Ave #206, Brampton, ON L6W 1X9

