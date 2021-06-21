2010 Honda CR-V

$10,222 + taxes & licensing 1 5 3 , 8 6 2 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7383563

7383563 Stock #: crv

crv VIN: 5J6RE4H78AL801982

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Polished Metal Metallic

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Stock # crv

Mileage 153,862 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.