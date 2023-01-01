Menu
2010 Honda CR-V

150,185 KM

Details Description

$14,499

+ tax & licensing
$14,499

+ taxes & licensing

Brampton Auto Center

647-631-8755

2010 Honda CR-V

2010 Honda CR-V

EX-L WITH NAVIGATION

2010 Honda CR-V

EX-L WITH NAVIGATION

Location

Brampton Auto Center

69 Eastern Ave #206, Brampton, ON L6W 1X9

647-631-8755

$14,499

+ taxes & licensing

150,185KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9742702
  Stock #: A1EF4C
  VIN: 5J6RE4H71AL820146

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 150,185 KM

Vehicle Description

Just arrived! Beautiful Crystal Black Pearl on Black Leather 2010 Honda CR-V EX-L 4WD with ONLY 150,185 KMS! In MINT CONDITION! Very Clean. No Rust. Runs Excellent. No Issues. Regularly Serviced at Honda Dealership! FULLY LOADED with Navigation System, Backup Camera, Rear DVD Entertainment System, Bluetooth, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Keyless Entry, Alloy Wheels, CD/AUX/USB, A/C, Power Driver Seat, Dual Climate Control, Steering Wheel Audio, Phone, and Cruise Controls!
*Welcome to get vehicle checked by any mechanic before purchase*
*Safety certified at no extra cost*
All in price : $14,499 plus HST and license plates.
Call or Text: 647-303-2585 or 647-631-8755
E-mail : info@bramptonautocenter.ca
Brampton Auto Center
69 Eastern Avenue Brampton ON, L6W 1X9 unit 206
Brampton Auto Center, welcomes you! Family owned dealership located in the GTA. We take pride in our work. Customer service is our priority. Full disclosure with honesty. We are OMVIC registered and proud member of the UCDA. You are welcomed to get the vehicle checked by any mechanic before purchase, for quality assurance. Financing available for all types of credit! Good, bad or no credit. No problem! We will get you approved. Warranty options available for any year, make or model! Contact dealer for more details.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Brampton Auto Center

Brampton Auto Center

69 Eastern Ave #206, Brampton, ON L6W 1X9

647-631-8755

