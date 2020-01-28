Menu
2010 Honda Odyssey

4dr Wgn SE w-RES | ROOF RACKS!! |

2010 Honda Odyssey

4dr Wgn SE w-RES | ROOF RACKS!! |

Family Honda

4 Maritime Ontario Blvd., Brampton, ON L6S 0C2

1-877-448-2399

$6,100

+ taxes & licensing

  • 165,506KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4591569
  • Stock #: 503862T
  • VIN: 5FNRL3H5XAB503862
Exterior Colour
Silver
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
ONLY 1 PREVIOUS OWNER! Loaded with convenient features like rear entertainment system, powered windows and doors, powered seats, multi audio system, dual climate control, am/fm, AUX, and so much more!!! Come on in and take her for a test drive before its too late!


Safety it yourself and SAVE Program! OMVIC requires us to include this disclaimer with all as is vehicles. This vehicle is being sold as-is, unfit, and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

