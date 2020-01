2010 Honda Pilot

IMMACULATE CONDITION! LOTS OF SERVICE RECORDS! FULLY LOADED TOURING PACKAGE! NAVI!

SUV FEATURES 8 SEATS! PERFECT FOR BIG FAMILY! HEATED FRONT AND REAR SEATS, FRONT AND REAR ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM, REAR DVD PLAYER, AUXILARIES FOR DVD PLAYER, FRONT AND REAR A/C CONTROLS, FOLDING 3RD ROW SEATS, FM/AM//AUX/SAT/CD/BLUETOOTH, NAVIGATION, REAR VIEW CAMERA, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS, POWER LOCKS, 4X4!

BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT NOT A PROBLEM APPLY TODAY ON OUR WEBSITE WWW.VAULTMOTORS.CA OR COME VISIT US AT OUR LOCATION!

INTEREST RATES STARTING OFF AT 4.99% WITH 0 DOWN !!!

CONTACT US TODAY AND LET OUR FAMILY SHOW YOU THE DIFFERENCE QUALITY VEHICLES AND SERVICE CAN MAKE.

-SAFETY CERTIFIED THOROUGH 150 POINT INSPECTION - $499

- OIL CHANGE ALL FLUID TOP UPS

-PROFESSIONALLY CLEANED INSIDE AND OUT

-CAR PROOF HISTORY REPORT PROVIDED WITH EACH VEHICLE

Trade Ins - We take any year and model! Bring in your old vehicle for a free appraisal.

BUY WITH CONFIDENCE!

We are OMVIC registered and a member of Used Car Dealer Association.

VAULT MOTORS

DRIVE IN PERFECTION

Telephone 905-450-3030

26 Bramsteele Rd

Brampton, ON L6W 1B3

www.vaultmotors.ca

HOURS:

Monday to Saturday: 10:00AM TO 7:00PM

Sunday 11:00AM TO 4:00PM