Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Honda Ridgeline

120,111 KM

Details Description Features

$14,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$14,500

+ taxes & licensing

Acez Auto Sales

905-872-7367

Contact Seller
2010 Honda Ridgeline

2010 Honda Ridgeline

FULLY LOADED RTL 4WD Crew Cab 120KM /

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Honda Ridgeline

FULLY LOADED RTL 4WD Crew Cab 120KM /

Location

Acez Auto Sales

243 Queen Street East Unit #1, Brampton, ON L6W 2B5

905-872-7367

  1. 5999073
  2. 5999073
  3. 5999073
  4. 5999073
  5. 5999073
  6. 5999073
  7. 5999073
  8. 5999073
  9. 5999073
  10. 5999073
  11. 5999073
  12. 5999073
  13. 5999073
  14. 5999073
  15. 5999073
Contact Seller

$14,500

+ taxes & licensing

120,111KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5999073
  • Stock #: EB20201031
  • VIN: 5FPYK1F51AB501575

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 120,111 KM

Vehicle Description

CLEAN ONE OWNER HONDA PICKUP TRUCK WITH LOTS OF SERVICES RECORDS, NEW BRAKES ALL AROUNDS, LOW KM ONLY 120KM


All vehicle includes Oil change, Professionally cleaned inside and out.
Car proof history report provided with each vehicle.


Safety certified thorough 150 point inspection $399. 


Trade-Ins - We take any year and model! Bring in your old vehicle for a free appraisal.


To get more information about our inventory please visit our website: WWW.ACEZAUTO.COM


**PRICE PLUS HST AND LICENSING**


Buy with Confidence
We are OMVIC registered and a member of Used Car Dealer Association
    
ACEZ AUTO SALES 
DRIVE IN PERFECTION
Phone 905-872-7367
243 Queen Street East Unit#1
Brampton, ON L6W 2B5 
www.acezauto.com
Hours Monday to Saturday: 10:00AM TO 7:00PM
Sunday 11:00AM TO 4:00PM

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Tow Package
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Sunroof/Moonroof
Vehicle Anti-Theft System
Premium Audio
Navigation System
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Automatic Headlight

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Acez Auto Sales

2011 GMC Yukon 4WD 4...
 170,200 KM
$14,500 + tax & lic
2008 Cadillac Escala...
 214,500 KM
$12,500 + tax & lic
2012 Honda Civic COU...
 174,200 KM
$9,500 + tax & lic

Email Acez Auto Sales

Acez Auto Sales

Acez Auto Sales

243 Queen Street East Unit #1, Brampton, ON L6W 2B5

Call Dealer

905-872-XXXX

(click to show)

905-872-7367

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory