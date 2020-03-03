Menu
2010 Hyundai Santa Fe

AWD 4DR V6 AUTO GL

2010 Hyundai Santa Fe

AWD 4DR V6 AUTO GL

Acez Auto Sales

26 Bramsteele Rd Unit #1, Brampton, ON L6W 1B3

905-872-7367

$5,500

+ taxes & licensing

  • 156,500KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4801434
  • Stock #: E20200331
  • VIN: 5NMSGDAG1AH351332
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Gray
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder

2010 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS, Clean in and out, New Brakes all around, tires. 


All vehicle includes Oil change, Professionally cleaned inside and out.
Car proof history report provided with each vehicle Price includes Safety certified thorough 150 point inspection $399. 


Trade-Ins - We take any year and model! Bring in your old vehicle for a free appraisal.


To get more information about our inventory please visit our website: WWW.ACEZAUTO.COM


**PRICE PLUS HST AND LICENSING**


Buy with Confidence
We are OMVIC registered and a member of Used Car Dealer Association
    
ACEZ AUTO SALES 
DRIVE IN PERFECTION
Phone 905-872-7367
26 Bramsteele Rd Unit#1
Brampton, ON L6W 1B3
www.acezauto.com
Hours Monday to Saturday: 10:00AM TO 7:00PM
Sunday 11:00AM TO 4:00PM

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • Power Brakes
  • Passenger Airbag
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Cup Holder
Power Options
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Odometer
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
Additional Features
  • Premium Audio
  • Entertainment System
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors
  • Driver Side Airbag

