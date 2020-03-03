2010 Hyundai Santa Fe

Safety Traction Control

ABS Brakes

Power Brakes

Passenger Airbag Exterior Tinted Glass

Alloy Wheels Comfort Air Conditioning

Climate Control Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Remote Trunk Release

Cup Holder Power Options Power Steering

Power Locks Media / Nav / Comm Trip Odometer

CD Player

AM/FM Stereo

Bluetooth Additional Features Premium Audio

Entertainment System

Heated Exterior Mirrors

Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.