2010 Hyundai Santa Fe

188,000 KM

Hansen Truck and Car Sales

905-463-0928

GL

GL

Hansen Truck and Car Sales

5 Hansen Rd., Brampton, ON L6W 3H6

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

188,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8552441
  • Stock #: HSF41
  • VIN: 5NMSGDAGXAH341883

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 188,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 SANTA FE RED ON BEIGE INTERIOR ALL WHEEL DRIVE ALLOY WHEELS COMES CERTIFIED , HST & LICENSING WILL APPLY.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

5 Hansen Rd., Brampton, ON L6W 3H6

