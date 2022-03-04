$CALL+ tax & licensing
2010 Hyundai Santa Fe
GL
5 Hansen Rd., Brampton, ON L6W 3H6
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
188,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8552441
- Stock #: HSF41
- VIN: 5NMSGDAGXAH341883
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 188,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2010 SANTA FE RED ON BEIGE INTERIOR ALL WHEEL DRIVE ALLOY WHEELS COMES CERTIFIED , HST & LICENSING WILL APPLY.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player
