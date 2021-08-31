Menu
2010 Infiniti EX35

98,000 KM

Details Description Features

Journey

Journey

Hansen Truck and Car Sales

5 Hansen Rd., Brampton, ON L6W 3H6

905-463-0928

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

98,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 8067094
  • VIN: JN1AJ0HR3AM750543

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 98,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 INFINTI EX 35 FULLY LOADED WITH NAVI-BACKUP CAMERA-LEATHER HEATED SEATS & MUCH MORE ,REBUILT TITLE COMES CERTIFIED, HST & LICENSING WILL APPLY.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

5 Hansen Rd., Brampton, ON L6W 3H6

905-463-0928

647-401-6131
