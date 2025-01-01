$10,499+ taxes & licensing
2010 Infiniti G37
X AWD
Location
Brampton Auto Center
69 Eastern Ave #206, Brampton, ON L6W 1X9
647-631-8755
$10,499
+ taxes & licensing
Used
129,941KM
VIN JN1CV6EL6AM150616
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 129,941 KM
Vehicle Description
Just Arrived! Black on Black Leather 2010 INFINITI G37x Coupe AWD with ONLY 129,941 KMS! Local Ontario Vehicle. Loaded with Backup Camera, Heated Seats, Sunroof, Power Seats, Push Button Start, Keyless Entry, Alarm, Power Tilt and Telescoping Steering, Bluetooth, CD/AUX, A/C, and More!
*Safety Certified at no extra cost*
*Welcome to get vehicle checked by any mechanic before purchase*
All in price : $10,499 plus HST and Licensing.
Call : 647-303-2585 or 647-631-8755
E-mail : info@bramptonautocenter.ca
Brampton Auto Center
69 Eastern Avenue, Brampton ON, L6W 1X9. Unit 206
Brampton Auto Center, welcomes you! Family owned dealership located in the GTA. We take pride in our work. Customer service is our priority. Full disclosure with honesty. We are OMVIC registered and proud member of the UCDA. You are welcomed to get the vehicle checked by any mechanic before purchase, for quality assurance. Financing available for all types of credit! Good, bad or no credit. No problem! We will get you approved. Warranty options available for any year, make or model! Contact dealer for more details.
