Menu
Account
Sign In
Just Arrived! Black on Black Leather 2010 INFINITI G37x Coupe AWD with ONLY 129,941 KMS! Local Ontario Vehicle. Loaded with Backup Camera, Heated Seats, Sunroof, Power Seats, Push Button Start, Keyless Entry, Alarm, Power Tilt and Telescoping Steering, Bluetooth, CD/AUX, A/C, and More! <br/> <br/> <br/> *Safety Certified at no extra cost* <br/> <br/> <br/> *Welcome to get vehicle checked by any mechanic before purchase* <br/> <br/> <br/> All in price : $10,499 plus HST and Licensing. <br/> Call : 647-303-2585 or 647-631-8755 <br/> <br/> <br/> E-mail : info@bramptonautocenter.ca <br/> <br/> <br/> Brampton Auto Center <br/> 69 Eastern Avenue, Brampton ON, L6W 1X9. Unit 206 <br/> <br/> <br/> Brampton Auto Center, welcomes you! Family owned dealership located in the GTA. We take pride in our work. Customer service is our priority. Full disclosure with honesty. We are OMVIC registered and proud member of the UCDA. You are welcomed to get the vehicle checked by any mechanic before purchase, for quality assurance. Financing available for all types of credit! Good, bad or no credit. No problem! We will get you approved. Warranty options available for any year, make or model! Contact dealer for more details. <br/>

2010 Infiniti G37

129,941 KM

Details Description

$10,499

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2010 Infiniti G37

X AWD

Watch This Vehicle
12776621

2010 Infiniti G37

X AWD

Location

Brampton Auto Center

69 Eastern Ave #206, Brampton, ON L6W 1X9

647-631-8755

  1. 12776621
  2. 12776621
  3. 12776621
  4. 12776621
  5. 12776621
  6. 12776621
  7. 12776621
  8. 12776621
  9. 12776621
  10. 12776621
  11. 12776621
  12. 12776621
  13. 12776621
  14. 12776621
  15. 12776621
  16. 12776621
  17. 12776621
  18. 12776621
  19. 12776621
  20. 12776621
  21. 12776621
  22. 12776621
  23. 12776621
  24. 12776621
  25. 12776621
  26. 12776621
  27. 12776621
  28. 12776621
  29. 12776621
  30. 12776621
  31. 12776621
  32. 12776621
Contact Seller

$10,499

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
129,941KM
VIN JN1CV6EL6AM150616

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 129,941 KM

Vehicle Description

Just Arrived! Black on Black Leather 2010 INFINITI G37x Coupe AWD with ONLY 129,941 KMS! Local Ontario Vehicle. Loaded with Backup Camera, Heated Seats, Sunroof, Power Seats, Push Button Start, Keyless Entry, Alarm, Power Tilt and Telescoping Steering, Bluetooth, CD/AUX, A/C, and More!


*Safety Certified at no extra cost*


*Welcome to get vehicle checked by any mechanic before purchase*


All in price : $10,499 plus HST and Licensing.
Call : 647-303-2585 or 647-631-8755


E-mail : info@bramptonautocenter.ca


Brampton Auto Center
69 Eastern Avenue, Brampton ON, L6W 1X9. Unit 206


Brampton Auto Center, welcomes you! Family owned dealership located in the GTA. We take pride in our work. Customer service is our priority. Full disclosure with honesty. We are OMVIC registered and proud member of the UCDA. You are welcomed to get the vehicle checked by any mechanic before purchase, for quality assurance. Financing available for all types of credit! Good, bad or no credit. No problem! We will get you approved. Warranty options available for any year, make or model! Contact dealer for more details.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Brampton Auto Center

Used 2013 Toyota Highlander LIMITED for sale in Brampton, ON
2013 Toyota Highlander LIMITED 212,323 KM $15,499 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Toyota RAV4 for sale in Brampton, ON
2012 Toyota RAV4 143,940 KM $12,898 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Acura MDX Elite for sale in Brampton, ON
2010 Acura MDX Elite 126,514 KM $13,499 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Brampton Auto Center

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Brampton Auto Center

Brampton Auto Center

69 Eastern Ave #206, Brampton, ON L6W 1X9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

647-631-XXXX

(click to show)

647-631-8755

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$10,499

+ taxes & licensing>

Brampton Auto Center

647-631-8755

2010 Infiniti G37