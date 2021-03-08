Menu
2010 Jeep Patriot

185,000 KM

6 Hansen Rd S, Brampton, ON L6W 3H4

185,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 6683090
  VIN: 1J4NT2GB0AD637550

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 185,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 Jeep Patriot North Edition,4Cyl, Fwd,

185Kms,AC/Heater,Alloys,Power Locks,mirrors,windows,

3495 +HST +LICENSING(PLATES,STICKER),

$495+ HST FOR Safety Certification,

We are certified Dealer,OMVIC Registered and Member of UCDA (Used Car Dealers Association).

No Hidden Fee or Charges,You pay what you see in ad.

Buy with confidence,feel free to call us for more information or visit us for test drive at

Empire Motorz Ltd,,

6 Hansen Rd South,Brampton,L6W 3H4, 

PHONE 416 414 2625

Mon-Fri 11:00 AM - 6:00 PM,

Saturday 11:00 AM - 5:00 PM

Sun Closed

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
Power Steering
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Alloy Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Engine Immobilizer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

