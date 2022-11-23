Menu
2010 Kia Rondo

211,988 KM

Details Description Features

$4,999

+ tax & licensing
$4,999

+ taxes & licensing

WMZ Auto Sales

416-817-6764

LX

Location

6 Rutherford Road, Brampton, ON L6W 3J1

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

211,988KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9353719
  • VIN: KNAHG8A83A7320842

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 211,988 KM

Vehicle Description

great thread on tires, will get new brakes included in price. sold asis

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
CD Player
Bluetooth Connection

