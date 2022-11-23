$4,999+ tax & licensing
2010 Kia Rondo
LX
6 Rutherford Road, Brampton, ON L6W 3J1
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
211,988KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9353719
- VIN: KNAHG8A83A7320842
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 211,988 KM
Vehicle Description
great thread on tires, will get new brakes included in price. sold asis
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
CD Player
Bluetooth Connection
