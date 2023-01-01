Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Kia Rondo

211,988 KM

Details Description Features

$5,499

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$5,499

+ taxes & licensing

WMZ Auto Sales

416-817-6764

Contact Seller
2010 Kia Rondo

2010 Kia Rondo

LX

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Kia Rondo

LX

Location

WMZ Auto Sales

6 Rutherford Road, Brampton, ON L6W 3J1

416-817-6764

  1. 1679075340
  2. 1679075348
  3. 1679075355
  4. 1679075367
  5. 1679075374
  6. 1679075383
  7. 1679075392
  8. 1679075400
  9. 1679075408
  10. 1679075419
  11. 1679075428
  12. 1679075436
  13. 1679075445
  14. 1679075453
  15. 1679075462
  16. 1679075471
  17. 1679075478
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,499

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
211,988KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9733840
  • VIN: KNAHG8A83A7320842

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 211,988 KM

Vehicle Description

great thread on tires, will get new brakes included in price. sold asis

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From WMZ Auto Sales

2010 Dodge Grand Car...
 250,512 KM
$5,499 + tax & lic
2011 Ford Transit Co...
 167,176 KM
$9,499 + tax & lic
2009 Chevrolet Silve...
 660,000 KM
$3,499 + tax & lic

Email WMZ Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
WMZ Auto Sales

WMZ Auto Sales

6 Rutherford Road, Brampton, ON L6W 3J1

Call Dealer

416-817-XXXX

(click to show)

416-817-6764

Alternate Numbers
905-455-2121
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory