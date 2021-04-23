Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Mazda MAZDA3

210,362 KM

Details Description Features

$2,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$2,990

+ taxes & licensing

Moga Motorz

416-566-2277

Contact Seller
2010 Mazda MAZDA3

2010 Mazda MAZDA3

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Mazda MAZDA3

Location

Moga Motorz

19 Clark Blvd, Brampton, ON L6W 1X4

416-566-2277

Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$2,990

+ taxes & licensing

210,362KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7015493
  • VIN: Jm1bl1sf3a1186779

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 210,362 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 Mazda 3 Auto, Accident Free, Bluetooth, Sunroof, Power Windows, Power Locks, Alloys, 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Engine Immobilizer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Moga Motorz

2016 Buick Verano Base
 108,065 KM
$9,990 + tax & lic
2015 Chevrolet Spark...
 152,310 KM
$5,990 + tax & lic
2015 Chevrolet Spark...
 150,955 KM
$5,990 + tax & lic

Email Moga Motorz

Moga Motorz

Moga Motorz

19 Clark Blvd, Brampton, ON L6W 1X4

Call Dealer

416-566-XXXX

(click to show)

416-566-2277

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory