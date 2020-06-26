2010 Mazda MAZDA5

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes

Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Side Air Bag

Rear Window Defrost

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Brake Assist

Child Safety Locks

Rear Head Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks Convenience Keyless Entry

Automatic Headlights

Rain Sensing Wipers

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Front Reading Lamps

Third Passenger Door

Fourth Passenger Door

Power Outlet

Temporary spare tire Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

CD Player

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats

Cloth Seats

Pass-Through Rear Seat

3rd Row Seat

Driver Adjustable Lumbar Exterior Aluminum Wheels Powertrain Engine Immobilizer

