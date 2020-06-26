Menu
$4,395

+ taxes & licensing

Caspian Motors

416-890-6872

2010 Mazda MAZDA5

2010 Mazda MAZDA5

GS

2010 Mazda MAZDA5

GS

Location

Caspian Motors

55 Advance Blvd suite 217, Brampton, ON L6T 4H8

416-890-6872

$4,395

+ taxes & licensing

  127,000KM
  Used
  Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 5304023
  VIN: JM1CR2W35A0360883
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Wagon
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
6

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

6 SEATER! LOTS OF STORAGE SPACE! CLEAN CARPROOF!$4,395 plus HST. Licensing extra.Safety included.
Financing available on approved credit. All of our vehicles come with a 24,000km or 24 months extended warranty!
We aim to be under market! We're not in business to keep cars on our lot. Come take a test drive today @
Caspian Motors, a proud member of the UCDA!
We are located on the south east corner of Steeles Avenue and Advance Blvd, next to the self storage @
55 Advance Blvd unit 217
Brampton, On
L6T4H8
PLEASE CALL AHEAD!
Call us @ 416-890-6872
Email us @ caspianmotorsinc@gmail.com
Visit our web. @ www.caspian-motors.ca
Facebook: CaspianMotorsInc
Instagram: caspianmotors_inc 
Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Convenience
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Third Passenger Door
  • Fourth Passenger Door
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Comfort
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • 3rd Row Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer

Caspian Motors

Caspian Motors

55 Advance Blvd suite 217, Brampton, ON L6T 4H8

