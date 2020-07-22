Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

172,876 KM

Details Description Features

$12,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$12,900

+ taxes & licensing

Vault Motors

905-450-3030

Contact Seller
2010 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

2010 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

4dr Sdn 5.5L 4MATIC

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

4dr Sdn 5.5L 4MATIC

Location

Vault Motors

26 Bramsteele Rd Unit 1, Brampton, ON L6W 1B3

905-450-3030

  1. 5694974
  2. 5694974
  3. 5694974
  4. 5694974
  5. 5694974
  6. 5694974
  7. 5694974
  8. 5694974
  9. 5694974
  10. 5694974
  11. 5694974
  12. 5694974
  13. 5694974
  14. 5694974
  15. 5694974
  16. 5694974
  17. 5694974
  18. 5694974
  19. 5694974
  20. 5694974
  21. 5694974
  22. 5694974
  23. 5694974
  24. 5694974
  25. 5694974
  26. 5694974
  27. 5694974
  28. 5694974
  29. 5694974
  30. 5694974
  31. 5694974
  32. 5694974
  33. 5694974
  34. 5694974
  35. 5694974
  36. 5694974
Contact Seller

$12,900

+ taxes & licensing

172,876KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5694974
  • Stock #: 77772587

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 77772587
  • Mileage 172,876 KM

Vehicle Description

CAR FEATURES  POWER MIRRORS,  ROOF, PARKING SENSORS, FOLDING MIRRORS, , HEATED FRONT & BACK SEATS, ALLOY RIMS, BLUETOOTH AUDIO, CRUISE CONTROL, NAVIGATION, SUNRROF/MOONROOF, MULTIFUNCTION STEERING WHEEL, USB INPUTS , , IN REALLY EXCELLENT CONDITION


BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT NOT A PROBLEM. APPLY TODAY ON OUR WEBSITE WWW.VAULTMOTORS.CA OR COME VISIT OUR DEALERSHIP!


 


INTEREST RATES STARTING AT 4.99% WITH ZERO DOWN!!! OAC


CONTACT US TODAY AND LET OUR FAMILY SHOW YOU THE DIFFERENCE.


 


-SAFETY CERTIFIED - 150 POINT INSPECTION - $499


-OIL CHANGE


-PROFESSIONALLY CLEANED INSIDE AND OUT


-CAR PROOF HISTORY REPORT PROVIDED WITH EACH VEHICLE


 


Trade-ins - We take any year and model! Bring in your old vehicle for a free appraisal.


 


BUY WITH CONFIDENCE!


 


We are OMVIC registered and a member of Used Car Dealer Association.


 


   VAULT MOTORS 


DRIVE IN PERFECTION


 


www.vaultmotors.ca


26 Bramsteele Rd


Brampton, ON L6W 1B3


Telephone 905-450-3030


Monday to Saturday: 10:00AM TO 7:00PM


 

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
Side Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Xenon Headlights
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Air Conditioning
Climate Control
Multi-Zone A/C
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Rain sensor wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Cup Holder
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
MEMORY SEAT
Trip Odometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
dvd player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Digital clock
Sunroof/Moonroof
Rear Window Defroster
Vehicle Anti-Theft System
Wood Trim Interior
Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Navigation System
Entertainment System
Night Vision
Hill Ascent Control
Power Sliding Door
Center Arm Rest
Parking Sensor
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Automatic Headlight
Electronic Stability Control
Rear Windows Wiper
Dual impact Airbags
Leather Steering Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Vault Motors

2011 Mazda MAZDA3 4d...
 209,481 KM
$7,950 + tax & lic
2011 Mercedes-Benz C...
 131,958 KM
$9,550 + tax & lic
2011 Mitsubishi RVR ...
 117,115 KM
$8,950 + tax & lic

Email Vault Motors

Vault Motors

Vault Motors

26 Bramsteele Rd Unit 1, Brampton, ON L6W 1B3

Call Dealer

905-450-XXXX

(click to show)

905-450-3030

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory