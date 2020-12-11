Menu
2010 Mitsubishi Lancer

148,638 KM

Details Description Features

$5,995

+ tax & licensing
$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

Vault Motors

905-450-3030

2010 Mitsubishi Lancer

2010 Mitsubishi Lancer

4dr Sdn GTS,LEATHER,ONTARIO VEHICLE

2010 Mitsubishi Lancer

4dr Sdn GTS,LEATHER,ONTARIO VEHICLE

Location

Vault Motors

26 Bramsteele Rd Unit 1, Brampton, ON L6W 1B3

905-450-3030

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

148,638KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6308946
  • Stock #: 777788332

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 777788332
  • Mileage 148,638 KM

Vehicle Description

WELL MAINTAINED VEHICLE!!!!2010 Mitsubishi Lancer Sportback GTS Manual: ***KEYLESS START***STEREO SYSTEM***


* Manual transmission* Sunroof / Moonroof* Leather Seats* Heated Seats* Power Seats* Bluetooth* Aux input/ Ipod input* Cruise Control* Alloy Rims* Keyless Entry* Power Windows-


BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT NOT A PROBLEM. APPLY TODAY ON OUR WEBSITE WWW.VAULTMOTORS.CA OR COME VISIT OUR DEALERSHIP!


 


INTEREST RATES STARTING AT 4.99% WITH ZERO DOWN!!! OAC


CONTACT US TODAY AND LET OUR FAMILY SHOW YOU THE DIFFERENCE.


 


-SAFETY CERTIFIED - 150 POINT INSPECTION - $499


-OIL CHANGE


-PROFESSIONALLY CLEANED INSIDE AND OUT


-CAR PROOF HISTORY REPORT PROVIDED WITH EACH VEHICLE


 


Trade-ins - We take any year and model! Bring in your old vehicle for a free appraisal.


 


BUY WITH CONFIDENCE!


 


We are OMVIC registered and a member of Used Car Dealer Association.


 


   VAULT MOTORS 


DRIVE IN PERFECTION


 


www.vaultmotors.ca


26 Bramsteele Rd


Brampton, ON L6W 1B3


Telephone 905-450-3030


Monday to Saturday: 10:00AM TO 7:00PM


 

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
Side Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Xenon Headlights
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Air Conditioning
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Remote Trunk Release
Cup Holder
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Trip Odometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Digital clock
Sunroof/Moonroof
Rear Window Defroster
Vehicle Anti-Theft System
Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Entertainment System
Night Vision
Hill Ascent Control
Center Arm Rest
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Automatic Headlight
Electronic Stability Control
Dual impact Airbags
Leather Steering Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Vault Motors

Vault Motors

26 Bramsteele Rd Unit 1, Brampton, ON L6W 1B3

