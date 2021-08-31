Menu
2010 Toyota Camry

104,500 KM

$11,900

+ tax & licensing
$11,900

+ taxes & licensing

#9 Auto Sales

905-450-0009

2010 Toyota Camry

2010 Toyota Camry

LE+ hybrid

2010 Toyota Camry

LE+ hybrid

Location

#9 Auto Sales

690 Queen Street West, Brampton, ON L6X 3E7

905-450-0009

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,900

+ taxes & licensing

104,500KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 7854558
  Stock #: 21395
  VIN: 4T1BB3EKXAU111790

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Green
  Interior Colour Grey
  Body Style Sedan
  Fuel Type Hybrid
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Variable / CVT
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 5
  Mileage 104,500 KM

Vehicle Description

We Are Committed To Sell Top-Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles At Very Competitive Prices. Our Knowledgeable Sales Associates Will Provide a Full Transparency To Make Your Vehicle Purchase Easy And Enjoyable. THERE ARE NO HIDDEN FEES. ALL VEHICLES COME FULLY CERTIFIED AND CARFAX VERIFIED. FULL FINANCING AVAILABLE STARTING AT 4.99% OAC. Call us at 905-450-0009. 690 Queen St. West, Brampton.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Auxiliary Audio Input
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

