2010 TOYOTA COROLLA LE HAS A BUTTON START CRUISE CONTROL, SUNROOF, WOOD INTERIOR DESIGN, LOW KILOMETRES, ALLOY WHEELS, FOG LIGHTS, KEYLESS ENTRY, COMES CERTIFIED, AND 90 DAYS BUMPER TO BUMPER SHOP WARRANTY...

2010 Toyota Corolla

110,100 KM

$12,500

+ tax & licensing
2010 Toyota Corolla

LE

2010 Toyota Corolla

LE

Hansen Truck and Car Sales

5 Hansen Rd., Brampton, ON L6W 3H6

905-463-0928

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
110,100KM
VIN 2T1BU4EE7AC389445

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 110,100 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 TOYOTA COROLLA LE HAS A BUTTON START CRUISE CONTROL, SUNROOF, WOOD INTERIOR DESIGN, LOW KILOMETRES, ALLOY WHEELS, FOG LIGHTS, KEYLESS ENTRY, COMES CERTIFIED, AND 90 DAYS BUMPER TO BUMPER SHOP WARRANTY...

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Hansen Truck and Car Sales

Hansen Truck and Car Sales

5 Hansen Rd., Brampton, ON L6W 3H6
$12,500

+ taxes & licensing

Hansen Truck and Car Sales

905-463-0928

2010 Toyota Corolla