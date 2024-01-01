$9,900+ tax & licensing
2010 Toyota Corolla
Location
Hansen Truck and Car Sales
5 Hansen Rd., Brampton, ON L6W 3H6
905-463-0928
Certified
$9,900
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey - Light
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 155,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and affordable sedan? Look no further than this 2010 Toyota Corolla, available now at Hansen Truck and Car Sales. This well-maintained Corolla boasts a sleek black exterior and a comfortable grey interior, ready to accommodate you and your passengers. With its fuel-efficient 4-cylinder engine and smooth automatic transmission, you'll enjoy a comfortable ride on any journey. This Corolla is also equipped with a host of features to enhance your driving experience, including power steering, power mirrors, and heated mirrors for those chilly mornings.The 2010 Corolla has proven itself to be a reliable and dependable vehicle, and this one, with its 155,000 km on the odometer, is no exception. You'll appreciate the peace of mind knowing that this Toyota has been meticulously maintained.
Here are five key features that make this Corolla a standout option:
- Safety First: The Corolla is equipped with a full suite of safety features including anti-lock brakes, driver and passenger airbags, and side airbags.
- Comfort and Convenience: Enjoy the convenience of power mirrors and heated mirrors, along with the comfort of bucket seats and a tilt steering wheel for the perfect driving position.
- Connectivity on the Go: Stay entertained with the built-in CD player, perfect for your favorite tunes.
- All-Weather Confidence: The rear window defroster ensures clear visibility on those frosty mornings.
- Reliable Powertrain: This Corolla is equipped with a proven and reliable 4-cylinder engine and automatic transmission for worry-free driving.
Visit Hansen Truck and Car Sales today to test drive this dependable and affordable 2010 Toyota Corolla.
COMES CERTIFIED AND 90 DAYS BUMPER TO BUMPER SHOP WARRANTY...
Hansen Truck and Car Sales
Alternate Numbers647-401-6131
