<p>Looking for a reliable and affordable sedan? Look no further than this 2010 Toyota Corolla, available now at Hansen Truck and Car Sales. This well-maintained Corolla boasts a sleek black exterior and a comfortable grey interior, ready to accommodate you and your passengers. With its fuel-efficient 4-cylinder engine and smooth automatic transmission, youll enjoy a comfortable ride on any journey. This Corolla is also equipped with a host of features to enhance your driving experience, including power steering, power mirrors, and heated mirrors for those chilly mornings.The 2010 Corolla has proven itself to be a reliable and dependable vehicle, and this one, with its 155,000 km on the odometer, is no exception. Youll appreciate the peace of mind knowing that this Toyota has been meticulously maintained.</p><p>Here are five key features that make this Corolla a standout option:</p><ul><li><strong>Safety First:</strong> The Corolla is equipped with a full suite of safety features including anti-lock brakes, driver and passenger airbags, and side airbags.</li><li><strong>Comfort and Convenience:</strong> Enjoy the convenience of power mirrors and heated mirrors, along with the comfort of bucket seats and a tilt steering wheel for the perfect driving position.</li><li><strong>Connectivity on the Go:</strong> Stay entertained with the built-in CD player, perfect for your favorite tunes.</li><li><strong>All-Weather Confidence:</strong> The rear window defroster ensures clear visibility on those frosty mornings.</li><li><strong>Reliable Powertrain:</strong> This Corolla is equipped with a proven and reliable 4-cylinder engine and automatic transmission for worry-free driving.</li></ul><p>Visit Hansen Truck and Car Sales today to test drive this dependable and affordable 2010 Toyota Corolla.</p><p><em>COMES CERTIFIED AND 90 DAYS BUMPER TO BUMPER SHOP WARRANTY...</em></p>

2010 Toyota Corolla

155,000 KM

$9,900

+ tax & licensing
11971284

Location

Hansen Truck and Car Sales

5 Hansen Rd., Brampton, ON L6W 3H6

905-463-0928

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Driver Vanity Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Exterior

Temporary spare tire

