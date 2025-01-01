Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>2010 TOYOTA COROLLA S TYPE EDITION EQUIPPED WITH FEATURING RADIO FM AM, 16 ALLOY WHEELS, FOG LIGHTS, 4 CYLINDER ENGINE SIZE, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, SPOILER, HEATED SIDE VIEW MIRROR, COMES CERTIFIED AND 90 DAYS BUMPER TO BUMPER SHOP WARRANTY.</p>

2010 Toyota Corolla

225,000 KM

Details Description Features

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2010 Toyota Corolla

S

Watch This Vehicle
12951428

2010 Toyota Corolla

S

Location

Hansen Truck and Car Sales

5 Hansen Rd., Brampton, ON L6W 3H6

905-463-0928

  1. 1757446534369
  2. 1757446534911
  3. 1757446535392
  4. 1757446535880
  5. 1757446536498
  6. 1757446536956
  7. 1757446537422
  8. 1757446537889
  9. 1757446538378
  10. 1757446538841
  11. 1757446539312
  12. 1757446539784
  13. 1757446540212
  14. 1757446540656
  15. 1757446541076
  16. 1757446541503
  17. 1757446541941
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
225,000KM
Good Condition
VIN 2T1BU4EE4AC467244

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 225,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 TOYOTA COROLLA S TYPE EDITION EQUIPPED WITH FEATURING RADIO FM AM, 16 ALLOY WHEELS, FOG LIGHTS, 4 CYLINDER ENGINE SIZE, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, SPOILER, HEATED SIDE VIEW MIRROR, COMES CERTIFIED AND 90 DAYS BUMPER TO BUMPER SHOP WARRANTY.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Steering Wheel Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
DVD / Entertainment
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Hansen Truck and Car Sales

Used 2011 Honda Civic DX-G for sale in Brampton, ON
2011 Honda Civic DX-G 181,000 KM $7,999 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Toyota RAV4 Sport for sale in Brampton, ON
2011 Toyota RAV4 Sport 142,000 KM $12,900 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Toyota Corolla CE for sale in Brampton, ON
2010 Toyota Corolla CE 166,000 KM $8,500 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Hansen Truck and Car Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Hansen Truck and Car Sales

Hansen Truck and Car Sales

5 Hansen Rd., Brampton, ON L6W 3H6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-463-XXXX

(click to show)

905-463-0928

Alternate Numbers
647-401-6131
Quick Links
Directions Inventory
$8,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Hansen Truck and Car Sales

905-463-0928

2010 Toyota Corolla