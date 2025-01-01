$8,999+ taxes & licensing
2010 Toyota Corolla
S
2010 Toyota Corolla
S
Location
Hansen Truck and Car Sales
5 Hansen Rd., Brampton, ON L6W 3H6
905-463-0928
Certified
$8,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 225,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2010 TOYOTA COROLLA S TYPE EDITION EQUIPPED WITH FEATURING RADIO FM AM, 16 ALLOY WHEELS, FOG LIGHTS, 4 CYLINDER ENGINE SIZE, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, SPOILER, HEATED SIDE VIEW MIRROR, COMES CERTIFIED AND 90 DAYS BUMPER TO BUMPER SHOP WARRANTY.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Convenience
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Hansen Truck and Car Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Hansen Truck and Car Sales
Hansen Truck and Car Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-463-XXXX(click to show)
905-463-0928
Alternate Numbers647-401-6131
+ taxes & licensing>
905-463-0928