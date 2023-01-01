Menu
2010 Toyota Highlander

217,957 KM

Details Description

$14,898

+ tax & licensing
$14,898

+ taxes & licensing

Brampton Auto Center

647-631-8755

2010 Toyota Highlander

2010 Toyota Highlander

Sport

2010 Toyota Highlander

Sport

Location

Brampton Auto Center

69 Eastern Ave #206, Brampton, ON L6W 1X9

647-631-8755

$14,898

+ taxes & licensing

217,957KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9769195
  • Stock #: p098765432112
  • VIN: 5TDEK3EH2AS007787

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 217,957 KM

Vehicle Description

Just arrived beautiful blue with black leather 2010 Toyota Highlander 4WD SPORT V6. Local Ontario vehicle, only had one previous owner! Looks and drives great. No rust on body. Loaded with Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Sunroof, Backup Camera, Alloy wheels and more!
*Welcome to get vehicle checked by any mechanic before purchase*
*Safety certified at no extra cost!*


All in price : $14,898 plus HST and license plates.
Call : 647-631-8755 or 647-303-2585
Email : info@bramptonautocenter.ca


Brampton Auto Center
69 Eastern Avenue Brampton ON, L6W 1X9 unit 206


Brampton Auto Center, welcomes you! Family owned dealership located in the GTA. We take pride in our work. Customer service is our priority. Full disclosure with honesty. We are OMVIC registered and proud member of the UCDA. You are welcomed to get the vehicle checked by any mechanic before purchase, for quality assurance. Financing available for all types of credit! Good, bad or no credit. No problem! We will get you approved. Warranty options available for any year, make or model! Contact dealer for more details.

Brampton Auto Center

Brampton Auto Center

69 Eastern Ave #206, Brampton, ON L6W 1X9

