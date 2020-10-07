Menu
2010 Toyota Matrix

174,500 KM

$8,500

$8,500
+ tax & licensing
$8,500

+ taxes & licensing

Acez Auto Sales

905-872-7367

2010 Toyota Matrix

2010 Toyota Matrix

CLEAN MATRIX 4 Cyl \1 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED

2010 Toyota Matrix

CLEAN MATRIX 4 Cyl \1 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED

Acez Auto Sales

243 Queen Street East Unit #1, Brampton, ON L6W 2B5

905-872-7367

$8,500

+ taxes & licensing

174,500KM
Used
  Listing ID: 5999076
  Stock #: PR20201029
  VIN: 2T1KU4EE5AC358016

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # PR20201029
  • Mileage 174,500 KM

Vehicle Description

CLEAN CAR, NO RUST, ALL SERVICES UPTO DATE WITH BRAND NEW BRAKES ALL AROUND. 174KM


All vehicle includes Oil change, Professionally cleaned inside and out.
Car proof history report provided with each vehicle.


Safety certified thorough 150 point inspection $399. 


Trade-Ins - We take any year and model! Bring in your old vehicle for a free appraisal.


To get more information about our inventory please visit our website: WWW.ACEZAUTO.COM


**PRICE PLUS HST AND LICENSING**


We are OMVIC registered and a member of Used Car Dealer Association
    
ACEZ AUTO SALES 
DRIVE IN PERFECTION
Phone 905-872-7367
243 Queen Street East Unit#1
Brampton, ON L6W 2B5 
www.acezauto.com
Hours Monday to Saturday: 10:00AM TO 7:00PM
Sunday 11:00AM TO 4:00PM

Vehicle Features

Tinted Glass
Trip Odometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Satellite Radio
ABS Brakes
Entertainment System
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Acez Auto Sales

Acez Auto Sales

243 Queen Street East Unit #1, Brampton, ON L6W 2B5

