Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Looking for a reliable and versatile SUV that can handle anything a Canadian winter throws your way? Then check out this used 2010 Toyota RAV4 4WD Base, now available at Hansen Truck and Car Sales. This rugged yet refined SUV is ready to tackle your daily commute, weekend getaways, and everything in between. With its proven track record for dependability and a comfortable interior, this RAV4 is a smart choice for drivers seeking practicality and peace of mind.</p><p>This particular RAV4 boasts a sleek gray exterior and a spacious light grey interior, perfect for both city driving and off-the-beaten-path adventures. Under the hood, youll find a fuel-efficient 4-cylinder engine paired with an automatic transmission, ensuring a smooth and responsive driving experience. And with its robust 4-wheel drive system, you can confidently navigate those snowy roads and icy conditions. The odometer reads 182,050km, a testament to this vehicles longevity and quality.</p><p>Here are a few features that will have you itching to get behind the wheel:</p><ul><li><strong>Go-Anywhere Capability</strong>: Conquer any terrain with the legendary 4-wheel drive system.</li><li><strong>Toyota Reliability</strong>: Experience the peace of mind that comes with Toyotas renowned reputation for durability.</li><li><strong>Fuel Efficiency</strong>: Enjoy great gas mileage, saving you money at the pump.</li><li><strong>Spacious Interior</strong>: Plenty of room for passengers and cargo, making it perfect for families and active lifestyles.</li><li><strong>Automatic Transmission</strong>: Provides a smooth and effortless driving experience.</li></ul><p><strong><em>COMES CERTIFIED AND 30 DAYS BUMPER TO BUMPER SHOP WARRANTY.</em></strong></p>

2010 Toyota RAV4

182,050 KM

Details Description Features

$9,900

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2010 Toyota RAV4

4WD 4dr I4 Base

Watch This Vehicle
13467912

2010 Toyota RAV4

4WD 4dr I4 Base

Location

Hansen Truck and Car Sales

5 Hansen Rd., Brampton, ON L6W 3H6

905-463-0928

  1. 1768343416963
  2. 1768343417442
  3. 1768343417865
  4. 1768343418311
  5. 1768343418776
  6. 1768343419205
  7. 1768343419648
  8. 1768343420059
  9. 1768343420475
  10. 1768343420925
  11. 1768343421433
  12. 1768343421844
  13. 1768343422301
  14. 1768343422715
  15. 1768343423131
  16. 1768343423571
  17. 1768343423998
  18. 1768343424416
  19. 1768343424890
  20. 1768343425306
  21. 1768343425724
  22. 1768343426184
  23. 1768343426632
  24. 1768343427102
  25. 1768343427519
  26. 1768343427958
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
182,050KM
Good Condition
VIN 2T3BF4DV7AW030775

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 182,050 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a reliable and versatile SUV that can handle anything a Canadian winter throws your way? Then check out this used 2010 Toyota RAV4 4WD Base, now available at Hansen Truck and Car Sales. This rugged yet refined SUV is ready to tackle your daily commute, weekend getaways, and everything in between. With its proven track record for dependability and a comfortable interior, this RAV4 is a smart choice for drivers seeking practicality and peace of mind.

This particular RAV4 boasts a sleek gray exterior and a spacious light grey interior, perfect for both city driving and off-the-beaten-path adventures. Under the hood, you'll find a fuel-efficient 4-cylinder engine paired with an automatic transmission, ensuring a smooth and responsive driving experience. And with its robust 4-wheel drive system, you can confidently navigate those snowy roads and icy conditions. The odometer reads 182,050km, a testament to this vehicle's longevity and quality.

Here are a few features that will have you itching to get behind the wheel:

  • Go-Anywhere Capability: Conquer any terrain with the legendary 4-wheel drive system.
  • Toyota Reliability: Experience the peace of mind that comes with Toyota's renowned reputation for durability.
  • Fuel Efficiency: Enjoy great gas mileage, saving you money at the pump.
  • Spacious Interior: Plenty of room for passengers and cargo, making it perfect for families and active lifestyles.
  • Automatic Transmission: Provides a smooth and effortless driving experience.

COMES CERTIFIED AND 30 DAYS BUMPER TO BUMPER SHOP WARRANTY.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Hansen Truck and Car Sales

Used 2016 Honda Accord 4DR I4 CVT LX for sale in Brampton, ON
2016 Honda Accord 4DR I4 CVT LX 156,500 KM $12,600 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Audi Q7 3.0T KOMFORT for sale in Brampton, ON
2017 Audi Q7 3.0T KOMFORT 206,000 KM $12,900 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Acura CSX Tech Pkg for sale in Brampton, ON
2010 Acura CSX Tech Pkg 162,000 KM $7,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Hansen Truck and Car Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Hansen Truck and Car Sales

Hansen Truck and Car Sales

5 Hansen Rd., Brampton, ON L6W 3H6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-463-XXXX

(click to show)

905-463-0928

Alternate Numbers
647-401-6131
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$9,900

+ taxes & licensing>

Hansen Truck and Car Sales

905-463-0928

2010 Toyota RAV4