$9,900+ taxes & licensing
2010 Toyota RAV4
4WD 4dr I4 Base
Location
Hansen Truck and Car Sales
5 Hansen Rd., Brampton, ON L6W 3H6
Certified
$9,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Grey - Light
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 182,050 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and versatile SUV that can handle anything a Canadian winter throws your way? Then check out this used 2010 Toyota RAV4 4WD Base, now available at Hansen Truck and Car Sales. This rugged yet refined SUV is ready to tackle your daily commute, weekend getaways, and everything in between. With its proven track record for dependability and a comfortable interior, this RAV4 is a smart choice for drivers seeking practicality and peace of mind.
This particular RAV4 boasts a sleek gray exterior and a spacious light grey interior, perfect for both city driving and off-the-beaten-path adventures. Under the hood, you'll find a fuel-efficient 4-cylinder engine paired with an automatic transmission, ensuring a smooth and responsive driving experience. And with its robust 4-wheel drive system, you can confidently navigate those snowy roads and icy conditions. The odometer reads 182,050km, a testament to this vehicle's longevity and quality.
Here are a few features that will have you itching to get behind the wheel:
- Go-Anywhere Capability: Conquer any terrain with the legendary 4-wheel drive system.
- Toyota Reliability: Experience the peace of mind that comes with Toyota's renowned reputation for durability.
- Fuel Efficiency: Enjoy great gas mileage, saving you money at the pump.
- Spacious Interior: Plenty of room for passengers and cargo, making it perfect for families and active lifestyles.
- Automatic Transmission: Provides a smooth and effortless driving experience.
COMES CERTIFIED AND 30 DAYS BUMPER TO BUMPER SHOP WARRANTY.
