2010 Toyota RAV4

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Make: Toyota RAV4

Mileage: 89,469 kms

Price: 8,980



*BRAND NEW BREAKS* BACKUP CAMERA* *CERTIFIED* *LOW LOW KILOMETRES*



Safety Certified included in Price | Financing Available | By Appointment Only: 416-606-7758



**Good, Bad, or No credit, All credit types welcome | Same day financing approvals | Next day delivery available | Carproof Verified



*LOW KILOMETRES ONLY 89,469 kms*



DONT MISS OUT ON THIS BEAUTIFUL 2010 TOYOTA RAV 4 FOR ONLY $8,980 PLUS HST AND LICENSING, AIR CONDITIONING, BACKUP CAMERA, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, TELESCOPIC STEERING, MORE! Professionally detailed and safety certified with brand new brakes, vehicle ready to go.



Buy with confidence from an Ontario registered dealer. Call today at 416-606-7758 to book an appointment Read Less

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.