New Arrival! Beautiful Black on Red Rock Leather Interior 2010 TOYOTA SEQUOIA PLATINUM 4WD. NO ACCIDENTS! Local Ontario Vehicle. 5.7L V8. 7 Passenger. Has 222,483 Kms. Runs Excellent. Regularly Serviced. VERY CLEAN IN AND OUT. FULLY LOADED with Navigation System, Backup Camera, Rear Seat DVD Entertainment System, Sunroof, Heated and Ventilated Front Seats, Power Seats, 2nd Row Heated Captains Chairs and Center Console, Power Flat Folding 3rd Row Bench, Bluetooth, CD/AUX/USB, Keyless Entry, Power Liftgate, Running Boards, 20-inch Alloy Wheels, Fog Lights, Roof Rack, Air Suspension, and More! <br/> <br/> <br/> *Safety Certified at no extra cost* <br/> <br/> <br/> *Welcome to get vehicle checked by any mechanic before purchase* <br/> <br/> <br/> All in price : $21,499 plus HST and Licensing. <br/> <br/> <br/> Call : 647-303-2585 or 647-631-8755 <br/> <br/> <br/> Brampton Auto Center <br/> 69 Eastern Avenue, Brampton ON, L6W 1X9. Unit 206 <br/> <br/> <br/> Brampton Auto Center, welcomes you! Family owned dealership located in the GTA. We take pride in our work. Customer service is our priority. Full disclosure with honesty. We are OMVIC registered and proud member of the UCDA. You are welcomed to get the vehicle checked by any mechanic before purchase, for quality assurance. Financing available for all types of credit! Good, bad or no credit. No problem! We will get you approved. Warranty options available for any year, make or model! Contact dealer for more details. <br/> <br/> <br/> E-mail : info@bramptonautocenter.ca <br/>

2010 Toyota Sequoia

222,483 KM

Details Description

$21,499

+ taxes & licensing
Location

Brampton Auto Center

69 Eastern Ave #206, Brampton, ON L6W 1X9

647-631-8755

222,483KM
VIN 5TDDY5G16AS036294

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 222,483 KM

Vehicle Description

New Arrival! Beautiful Black on Red Rock Leather Interior 2010 TOYOTA SEQUOIA PLATINUM 4WD. NO ACCIDENTS! Local Ontario Vehicle. 5.7L V8. 7 Passenger. Has 222,483 Kms. Runs Excellent. Regularly Serviced. VERY CLEAN IN AND OUT. FULLY LOADED with Navigation System, Backup Camera, Rear Seat DVD Entertainment System, Sunroof, Heated and Ventilated Front Seats, Power Seats, 2nd Row Heated Captains Chairs and Center Console, Power Flat Folding 3rd Row Bench, Bluetooth, CD/AUX/USB, Keyless Entry, Power Liftgate, Running Boards, 20-inch Alloy Wheels, Fog Lights, Roof Rack, Air Suspension, and More!


*Safety Certified at no extra cost*


*Welcome to get vehicle checked by any mechanic before purchase*


All in price : $21,499 plus HST and Licensing.


Call : 647-303-2585 or 647-631-8755


Brampton Auto Center
69 Eastern Avenue, Brampton ON, L6W 1X9. Unit 206


Brampton Auto Center, welcomes you! Family owned dealership located in the GTA. We take pride in our work. Customer service is our priority. Full disclosure with honesty. We are OMVIC registered and proud member of the UCDA. You are welcomed to get the vehicle checked by any mechanic before purchase, for quality assurance. Financing available for all types of credit! Good, bad or no credit. No problem! We will get you approved. Warranty options available for any year, make or model! Contact dealer for more details.


E-mail : info@bramptonautocenter.ca

69 Eastern Ave #206, Brampton, ON L6W 1X9
