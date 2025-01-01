$21,499+ taxes & licensing
2010 Toyota Sequoia
Platinum
Location
Brampton Auto Center
69 Eastern Ave #206, Brampton, ON L6W 1X9
647-631-8755
$21,499
+ taxes & licensing
Used
222,483KM
VIN 5TDDY5G16AS036294
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 222,483 KM
Vehicle Description
New Arrival! Beautiful Black on Red Rock Leather Interior 2010 TOYOTA SEQUOIA PLATINUM 4WD. NO ACCIDENTS! Local Ontario Vehicle. 5.7L V8. 7 Passenger. Has 222,483 Kms. Runs Excellent. Regularly Serviced. VERY CLEAN IN AND OUT. FULLY LOADED with Navigation System, Backup Camera, Rear Seat DVD Entertainment System, Sunroof, Heated and Ventilated Front Seats, Power Seats, 2nd Row Heated Captains Chairs and Center Console, Power Flat Folding 3rd Row Bench, Bluetooth, CD/AUX/USB, Keyless Entry, Power Liftgate, Running Boards, 20-inch Alloy Wheels, Fog Lights, Roof Rack, Air Suspension, and More!
*Safety Certified at no extra cost*
*Welcome to get vehicle checked by any mechanic before purchase*
All in price : $21,499 plus HST and Licensing.
Brampton Auto Center
69 Eastern Avenue, Brampton ON, L6W 1X9. Unit 206
Brampton Auto Center, welcomes you! Family owned dealership located in the GTA. We take pride in our work. Customer service is our priority. Full disclosure with honesty. We are OMVIC registered and proud member of the UCDA. You are welcomed to get the vehicle checked by any mechanic before purchase, for quality assurance. Financing available for all types of credit! Good, bad or no credit. No problem! We will get you approved. Warranty options available for any year, make or model! Contact dealer for more details.
