+ taxes & licensing
416-509-3058
164 Queen St W, Brampton, ON L6X 1A7
416-509-3058
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
2011 Acura TSX Premuim Pakage FWD
Low mileage, well kept, extra clean, loaded with leather seats, heated seats, Bluetooth, sunroof, navigation, alloy wheels and more.
Mileage: 130902 km
Price: $10740
Financing and extended warranty available.
HST and licensing fee is not included in the listed price.
For more details or to book a test drive please call us at 416 509 3058.
For more of our inventory please visit our website at www.cartownmotors.ca.
Business Hours:
M-F 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM
Sat. 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM
Sunday Closed
We are located at:
164 Queen St West
Brampton ON L6X1A7
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
164 Queen St W, Brampton, ON L6X 1A7