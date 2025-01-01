Menu
Auto, AWD, Diesel, Navi, Backup Camera, Leather Seats, SunRoof, 7 Pass, All Power Options!

FINANCE OR LEASE TO OWN; EVERYONE IS APPROVED O.A.C

No Haggle Pricing

Lowest Interest Rate In GTA

Free Job Loss Protection

No Payment For 6 Months O.A.C

Huge Selection Of Quality Pre-Owned Cars

YOU HAVE GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, AVERAGE CREDIT, OR NEWCOMER WE GIVE YOU OPTIONS WITH FLEXIBLE PAYMENT TERMS AND $0 DOWN OPTIONS. WE OFFER FINANCE RATES AS LOW AS 6.99% O.A.C FIESTA MOTORS DEALS WITH LENDERS, BANKS, AND CREDIT UNIONS WHO WILL FINANCE YOUR PRE OWNED VEHICLE EVEN IF YOU ARE BANKRUPT, PAST BANKRUPTCY, CONSUMER PROPOSAL, STUDENT LOANS, OR ANY OTHER CREDIT SITUATION. KNOW HOW MUCH YOU ARE APPROVED FOR BEFORE YOU GO SHOPPING APPLY AT WWW.FIESTAMOTORS.CA FIESTA MOTORS GUARANTEES YOUR LOAN APPROVAL WITH THE BEST FINANCING OPTIONS AND LOWEST INTEREST RATES IN THE GTA. $500 + JOB =YOUR APPROVAL

WE EVEN DO ZERO DOWN! 

www.fiestamotors.online 

CERTIFIED, 5-YEAR POWER TRAIN WARRANTY AVAILABLE, HST AND LICENSING NOT INCLUDED IN THE PRICE.

ADDRESS: 1 MELANIE DRIVE BRAMPTON ON L6T 4K9

PHONE: 905-796-9830

Fiesta Motors has been serving GTA Since 2000. Fiesta Motors treats the needs of each individual customer with paramount concern. We know that you have high expectations, and as a car dealer, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding those standards each and every time.

2011 Audi Q7

181,717 KM

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
2011 Audi Q7

Auto, AWD, Diesel, Navi, Backup Camera, Leather Seats, SunRoof, 7 Pass, All Power Options!

12407457

2011 Audi Q7

Auto, AWD, Diesel, Navi, Backup Camera, Leather Seats, SunRoof, 7 Pass, All Power Options!

Fiesta Motors Inc

1 Melanie Drive, Brampton, ON L6T 4K9

905-796-9830

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
181,717KM
VIN WA1LMCFE6BD004582

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 181,717 KM

Auto, AWD, Diesel, Navi, Backup Camera, Leather Seats, SunRoof, 7 Pass, All Power Options!

FINANCE OR LEASE TO OWN; EVERYONE IS APPROVED O.A.C

No Haggle Pricing

Lowest Interest Rate In GTA

Free Job Loss Protection

No Payment For 6 Months O.A.C

Huge Selection Of Quality Pre-Owned Cars

YOU HAVE GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, AVERAGE CREDIT, OR NEWCOMER WE GIVE YOU OPTIONS WITH FLEXIBLE PAYMENT TERMS AND $0 DOWN OPTIONS. WE OFFER FINANCE RATES AS LOW AS 6.99% O.A.C FIESTA MOTORS DEALS WITH LENDERS, BANKS, AND CREDIT UNIONS WHO WILL FINANCE YOUR PRE OWNED VEHICLE EVEN IF YOU ARE BANKRUPT, PAST BANKRUPTCY, CONSUMER PROPOSAL, STUDENT LOANS, OR ANY OTHER CREDIT SITUATION. KNOW HOW MUCH YOU ARE APPROVED FOR BEFORE YOU GO SHOPPING APPLY AT WWW.FIESTAMOTORS.CA FIESTA MOTORS GUARANTEES YOUR LOAN APPROVAL WITH THE BEST FINANCING OPTIONS AND LOWEST INTEREST RATES IN THE GTA. $500 + JOB =YOUR APPROVAL

WE EVEN DO ZERO DOWN! 

www.fiestamotors.online 

CERTIFIED, 5-YEAR POWER TRAIN WARRANTY AVAILABLE, HST AND LICENSING NOT INCLUDED IN THE PRICE.

ADDRESS: 1 MELANIE DRIVE BRAMPTON ON L6T 4K9

PHONE: 905-796-9830

Fiesta Motors has been serving GTA Since 2000. Fiesta Motors treats the needs of each individual customer with paramount concern. We know that you have high expectations, and as a car dealer, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding those standards each and every time.


Interior

Tachometer
rear window defogger
Navigation
coin holder
Digital trip odometer w/service interval indicator
Front/rear floor mats w/fastening mechanism
Auto-dimming rearview mirror w/compass
Electronic cruise control
Velour carpeting
Bluetooth phone preperation
6-step heated rear seats
40/20/40 split-folding 2nd row seat
Rear folding centre armrest -inc: integrated cupholders
4-spoke leather-wrapped heated multi-function steering wheel
MOST optical bus connecting infotainment electronics
Direct-measuring tire pressure monitoring system
Audi parking system -inc: rearview camera
(4) bottle holders
Left & right dual front sunvisors w/illuminated vanity mirrors
(4) assist handles w/slow retraction
Ambient red lighting in headliner for dash & console
Pwr tilt/telescopic steering column w/auto-entry feature

Rear Wiper
Privacy Glass
Heated washer nozzles
Brushed aluminum window trim
Front/rear fog lights
Brushed aluminum trim on roof rails

Child safety rear door locks
Front seat-mounted side-impact airbags
5-MPH front/rear bumpers
Front/rear side curtain airbags -inc: 3rd row protection
Rear seat lower anchorage & upper tether child seat provisions (LATCH) -inc: 2nd & 3rd row

4-wheel vented disc brakes
quattro permanent all-wheel drive system
Tool kit in spare wheel well
Torsen torque sensing centre differential
Hydraulic brake assist
Hypoid gear front/rear differentials
Independent 4-link steel spring rear suspension
Independent double wishbone steel spring front suspension
Servotronic speed-sensitive close-ratio pwr steering
3.0L TDI V6 engine

engine & fuel pump shut off

Multi-media interface (MMI) advanced w/colour screen
Prewiring for satellite radio

Coolant Temp Gauge
Telematics
Radio
speedometer
outside temp
pinch protection
pretensioners
reinforced bumpers
rigid occupant cell
fuel gauge
Telephone
5-function trip computer
speed warning device
pwr retention
interior lighting on
hazard warning lights on
Remote tailgate release in driver door
4-wheel anti-lock brake system (ABS) w/electronic brake pressure distribution (EBD)
Retractable headlight washers
Dynamic Shift Program (DSP)
auto check system
Impact protection -inc: reinforced high strength steel/aluminum crossmembers
Crash sensor system -inc: central unlocking
pictogram display
occupant detection
front & 2nd row height adjustable upper outboard mounts
front belt force limiters
automatic self-levelling
higher resting position in colder temp to prevent freezing
1-touch up/down at all locations
illuminated driver switch
drink cooling air conditioning
passenger footwell net
tray under passenger seat
storage in all doors
Front 2-stage airbags -inc: dual-threshold deployment
Seat belts -inc: 3-point
Adaptive bi-xenon headlights -inc: light sensor
Front wipers -inc: rain sensor
Backlit instrumentation -inc: clock
Driver info display -inc: 8-colour display
Pwr windows -inc: 2-stage button
Illuminated pwr glovebox -inc: valet lockout
Storage -inc: front seatback net pockets
6 speed Tiptronic automatic transmission -inc: OD
perimeter lights
Dual zone automatic climate control -inc: (7) temp sensors
sun & pressure sensors
LED-based embedded turn signals
Body-colour auto-dimming heated pwr folding mirrors w/memory -inc: RH convex

Fiesta Motors Inc

Fiesta Motors Inc

1 Melanie Drive, Brampton, ON L6T 4K9
905-796-9830

2011 Audi Q7