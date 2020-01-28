Menu
2011 BMW 3 Series

328i xDrive Executive Edition

2011 BMW 3 Series

328i xDrive Executive Edition

Location

Khyber Motors Ltd.

90 Kennedy Road South, Brampton, ON L6W 3E7

647-927-5252

Sale Price

$9,950

+ taxes & licensing

  • 174,307KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4615782
  • Stock #: |Certified|2 Year WARRANTY
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

WINTER SALES EVENT ON NOW!!!!!Fully Loaded, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, NAVIGATION, PARK ASSIST, LEATHER, SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, MEMORY SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEELCERTIFIED WITH A 2 YEAR POWER TRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED IN THE PRICE CARPROOF REPORT:https://vhr.carfax.ca/main?id=xVd27GoV+pt/H99wmiWpXfP60bOEZ97aAll-In Price$9,950+Just Plus Tax and LicensingNo Hidden Charges or Extra FeesTaxes and licensing not included in the priceIF AD IS UP VEHICLE IS AVAILABLETO SEE MORE PICTURES AND A VIDEO WALK AROUND OF THIS VEHICLE PLEASE CLICK LINK BELOW:2 Year Powertrain Warranty Covers:1) Engine2) Transmission3) Head Gasket4) Transaxle/Differential2 Years, Unlimited kilometers, ($1,000 Per Claim)WARRANTY IS INCLUDED IN THE PRICE FINANCING AVAILABLE WITH ANY CREDIT GOOD, BAD EVEN BANKRUPTCY! Click the link below to fill out our secure online financing application and we will contact you shortly.https://www.carpages.ca/dealer/brampton/khyber-motors-ltd/credit/Khyber Motors LTD SINCE 2005Member of OMVIC and UCDABuy with Confidence!Buy with Full Disclosure!Family Owned & Operated BusinessMonday-Friday 9:00AM - 8:00PMSat & Sunday 10:00AM - 6:00PMIf you have any further questions please call (647)-927-5252 or email us at mohsamyou@hotmail.comTo see more of our vehicles please visit Khybermotors.comKhyber Motors LTD90 Kennedy road south Brampton L6W 3E7Cell- (647)-927-5252"The list of options on the vehicles is automatically VIN decoded and as a result there may be discrepancies between what is listed and the vehicle. Please check with dealer for details.   While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of all information on this site, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify any information in question with a dealership sales representative.”

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Mirror Memory
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • HID Headlights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
  • Woodgrain Interior Trim
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Telematics
  • Power Folding Mirrors
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Keyless Start
  • Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
  • HD Radio
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Sun/Moonroof
  • Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Khyber Motors Ltd.

Khyber Motors Ltd.

90 Kennedy Road South, Brampton, ON L6W 3E7

647-927-XXXX

647-927-5252

