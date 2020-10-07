Menu
2011 Chevrolet Avalanche

181,500 KM

$12,500

$12,500

Acez Auto Sales

905-872-7367

FULLY LOADED! 4WD Crew Cab LTZ

FULLY LOADED! 4WD Crew Cab LTZ

Acez Auto Sales

243 Queen Street East Unit #1, Brampton, ON L6W 2B5

905-872-7367

$12,500

181,500KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5865513
  • Stock #: TEST20201012B
  • VIN: 3GNTKGE3XBG228077

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 181,500 KM

Vehicle Description

CLEAN UNIT WITH LOTS OF SERVICES RECORDS! NEW BRAKES ALL AROUND


All vehicle includes Oil change, Professionally cleaned inside and out.
Car proof history report provided with each vehicle.


Safety certified thorough 150 point inspection $399. 


Trade-Ins - We take any year and model! Bring in your old vehicle for a free appraisal.


To get more information about our inventory please visit our website: WWW.ACEZAUTO.COM


**PRICE PLUS HST AND LICENSING**


We are OMVIC registered and a member of Used Car Dealer Association
    
ACEZ AUTO SALES 
DRIVE IN PERFECTION
Phone 905-872-7367
243 Queen Street East Unit#1
Brampton, ON L6W 2B5 
www.acezauto.com
Hours Monday to Saturday: 10:00AM TO 7:00PM
Sunday 11:00AM TO 4:00PM

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Tinted Glass
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
dvd player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Digital clock
Passenger Airbag
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Entertainment System
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag

