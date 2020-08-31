+ taxes & licensing
416-566-2277
19 Clark Blvd, Brampton, ON L6W 1X4
416-566-2277
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
+ taxes & licensing
2011 Chevrolet Cruze LT Automatic. Remote starter. Power windows. Power locks.
Automatic transmission
Certified
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
19 Clark Blvd, Brampton, ON L6W 1X4