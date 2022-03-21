Menu
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 3500

427,128 KM

Details Features

$19,999

+ tax & licensing
$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

WMZ Auto Sales

416-817-6764

4WD Ext Cab 157.5" LT

4WD Ext Cab 157.5" LT

Location

WMZ Auto Sales

6 Rutherford Road, Brampton, ON L6W 3J1

416-817-6764

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

427,128KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8741192
  • VIN: 1GC5K0C83BZ350299

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 427,128 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Wheel Covers
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

WMZ Auto Sales

WMZ Auto Sales

6 Rutherford Road, Brampton, ON L6W 3J1

416-817-XXXX

416-817-6764

Alternate Numbers
905-455-2121
