2011 Chevrolet Silverado 3500

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,999 + taxes & licensing 4 2 7 , 1 2 8 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8741192

8741192 VIN: 1GC5K0C83BZ350299

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 2-door

Mileage 427,128 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Heated Mirrors Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Exterior Automatic Headlights Additional Features Wheel Covers Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.