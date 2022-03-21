$19,999+ tax & licensing
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 3500
4WD Ext Cab 157.5" LT
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
427,128KM
- Listing ID: 8741192
- VIN: 1GC5K0C83BZ350299
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 427,128 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Wheel Covers
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
